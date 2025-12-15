Ottawa Charge Lose Gabbie Hughes To Injury, Sign Olivia Wallin

The Ottawa Charge will face some early season adversity after announcing that forward Gabbie Hughes has been placed on injured reserve. Forward Olivia Wallin has been signed to a 10-day standard player agreement.

The team shared via release that Hughes is sidelined day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Hughes has served as the team's top line centre dating back to last season. While she remains goalless to start the season, she has recorded three assists, including two on the power play, a particular area of focus for a Charge team looking for consistent offensive production. Beyond the scoresheet, Hughes has provided steady physicality, ranking sixth on the team with six hits and second in blocked shots with four. She has also remained a strong complement to her linemates Emily Clark and Mannon McMahon. Her absence on the top line does create a noticeable gap down the middle, particularly given her 17:33 average time on ice and 47.1% success rate in the faceoff circle.

Wallin, who was signed as a reserve prior the start of the season, returns to the nation's capital by way of Seattle, where she was drafted 47th overall by the Seattle Torrent. A graduate of University of Minnesota-Duluth, Wallin recorded 64 points in 78 games with the Bulldogs, tying her for the team lead, after beginning her collegiate career with three seasons at Penn State.

A durable skater capable of contributing at both ends of the ice, Wallin reads the game well and consistently positions herself effectively. She possesses strong foot speed that can be deceptive when transitioning the puck out of the defensive zone and provides the team with a versatile option who can move up and down the lineup. While the circumstances are less than ideal, her addition brings an offensive threat who will be extra motivated to make an immediate impression.

The Charge enter Tuesday's matchup in Vancouver looking to end a two game losing streak and turn around a tough 1-3 start to the season.