Ottawa Charge Show Early Chemistry in First Full Practice of the PWHL Season

As Ottawa charges into the new PWHL season, the team held its first full practice. The session also included Kateřina Mrázová, Rory Guilday, Sanni Ahola, Gwyneth Philips, Anna Meixner, Ronja Savolainen and Gabbie Hughes, all of whom sat out Monday’s practice.

With the full team finally together, practice centred on scrimmages, which saw white jerseys against black jerseys, with a particular focus on offensive zone draws and board battles. The coaching staff wanted the players to feel game pressure in tight spaces, while faceoff execution in the offensive zone remains a key area of growth from last season.

Sarah Wozniewicz, the team's third round selection, shared her first impressions following practice. "I was just so excited to get out on the ice because it was so long in the making," she said. "I think at first, I was a bit nervous, but once I got out there and settled down, I was just ready to go. It was a lot of fun."

Today’s practice was also the first time that goalie coach Pierre Groulx had a chance to be on the ice with Sanni Ahola, the team’s fifth round draft pick, and he worked with her between drills. Following Monday’s practice, Philips noted that her relationship with Groulx was a key factor in re-signing, and he’s already prioritized time with the team’s newest goaltender.

It was only one practice, but the team sent out a defensive pairing of Guilday and Jocelyne Larocque on multiple occasions and they looked comfortable almost immediately, and would be a good balance of size and speed on the backend.

Following practice, Guilday shared her first impressions. “It’s super fun. It’s high pace and you can tell that the girls want it and they want it bad,” she said. “I love that I’m able to be a part of that now and stepping on the ice feels good. I just can’t wait to start playing games.”

For fans concerned about how Mrázová would fare in her first outing with the team, she looked to be in midseason form: fast, physical and a strong shot.

Defender Vita Poniatovskaia, who was paired with Sam Isbell today, continues to stand out and make a strong case for herself, not only for her speed, but for her active stick and willingness to clear traffic in front of the net. Peyton Hemp’s deceptive shot and ability to drive the net stood out drill after drill, making her an intriguing offensive option alongside Hughes and Emily Clark. Anna Meixner also impressed, showing another gear with quick hands and constant pace. She found her stride late last season, and it seems to have carried over.