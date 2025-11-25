Ottawa Signs Savolainen and Hughes To Contract Extensions

The Ottawa Charge have signed defender Ronja Savolainen and forward Gabbie Hughes to one-yer extensions on top of their current contracts keeping the duo in Canada's capital.

Savolainen, who was one of Ottawa's protected players in the recent expansion process is now signed through the 2027-28 season, while Hughes, who was one of Ottawa's initial three-year signings, is now locked in to stay with the Charge through 2026-27.

Hughes and Savolainen join Gwyneth Philips and Emily Clark as players the Ottawa Charge have extended this offseason and into the early days of the 2025-26 season.

“We’re thrilled to have both Gabbie and Ronja commit to our organization for the long term,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. “They both embody the work ethic, character, and competitiveness we want in this locker room and furthermore have taken on a role in our leadership group this season. Their impact on and off the ice has been tremendous, and we’re excited to continue building our future with both as a key part of our core.”

Hughes was a member of USA's 30 player Olympic training pool, while Savolainen is a member of Finland's senior national team.

“I am so excited to continue my journey in the city that has adopted me,” said Hughes. “I love being a part of this team. I am fueled by the fans’ energy, and I love playing for them, so when my agent called me to say that Ottawa wanted to extend my contract, I was ecstatic. In the beginning, it was scary for me to leave the state of Minnesota for the first time in my life. I didn’t know what to expect, but Ottawa quickly felt like home to me. I get to play hockey in front of the best fans in the PWHL and with amazing teammates. This extension makes me feel wanted and nothing beats that feeling.”

“It means a lot to me to get this contract extension,” said Savolainen. “I love this city and the fans. It’s a big honour to know this organization believes in me and I want to show everyone that this was the right decision. I love knowing that my future will be here for the next three seasons. I’m excited to build something big here and we are starting right now!”