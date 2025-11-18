PWHL Announces Broadcasting Deals: Here's Where You Can Watch All PWHL Games This Season

The PWHL will reach more than 96 million homes across Canada and the United States this season according to the league's recent broadcasting announcement. That access will take place across multiple platforms including national networks, regional partners, streaming platforms, and over-the-air broadcasts.

“The PWHL’s broadcast strategy isn’t about exclusivity — it’s about accessibility,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

“By working with an incredible mix of broadcast and digital partners across North America, we’re ensuring fans everywhere can experience the speed, skill, and intensity of PWHL hockey. This approach allows us to continue expanding our audience, strengthen local connections, and showcase our world-class athletes on the biggest possible stage.”

In Canada, those broadcast and digital partners include Sportsnet, TSN and RDS, CBC, Radio-Canada, and Amazon's Prime Video.

This season, games will be exclusively broadcast on Tuesday's on Prime Video, and Wednesday's on TSN, with Thursday games being carried on both TSN and Sportsnet. As the weekend arrives, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games will be carried across CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet.

In total, TSN leads the way with 54 games on their broadcast schedule, followed by 30 on Sportsnet, 19 on Prime Video, and 17 on CBC's platforms. As well, all 30 Montreal Victoire games will be broadcast in French across RDS, Radio-Canada, and Prime Video.

Similar to last season, the PWHL's semi-final playoff round will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video.

No American National Broadcast Partner For Third Straight Season

While deals with TSN, Sportsnet, Prime Video, and CBC are providing coast to coast coverage in Canada, the PWHL has yet to secure a national broadcast deal in the United States for a third straight season, although the league's national broadcast footprint has grown.

Regional sports networks including NESN, MSG Networks, and FanDuel Sports Network (FDSN) are back for another season. The league will also partner with major over-the-air broadcasters including FOX, Paramount, Scripps Sports, Gray Media, and TEGNA.

The networks include NESN and TV 38 (WSBK, channel 38.1) in Boston, FDSN North and FOX 9+ in Minnesota, MSG Networks and WWOR MY9 in New York, and KONG and FOX 13+ in Seattle (all 30 games will be OTA, with 24 on FOX 13+ and six on KONG).

PWHL Takeover Tour games will also be available on regional over-the-air networks including TEGNA in Denver, Scripps Sports in Detroit, and FOX-owned stations in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.

Fans in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia will also be able to watch all PWHL games for free on YouTube. Canadian fans, as well as fans in Czechia and Slovakia, will not have access to YouTube streaming. In Czechia and Slovakia, Nova Sport will broadcast games.

Where To Watch The PWHL's Eight Home Openers

Toronto Sceptres at Minnesota Frost

Friday, November 21 – 7 PM ET

Canada: TSN

U.S. (In-Market): FOX9+, FDSN North Digital

U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN Wisconsin Extra, NESN+

Seattle Torrent at Vancouver Goldeneyes

Friday, November 21 – 10 PM ET

Canada: TSN

U.S. (In-Market): KONG-TV

U.S. (Out of Market): NESN+, Scripps (Denver, Detroit, Tampa)

New York Sirens at Ottawa Charge

Saturday, November 22 – 7 PM ET

Canada: TSN

U.S. (In-Market): MSG2, WWOR MY9

U.S. (Out of Market): FOX 11 Plus (Los Angeles)

Montréal Victoire at Boston Fleet

Sunday, November 23 – 1 PM ET

Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, RDS

U.S. (In-Market): NESN

U.S. (Out of Market): SNP+ (Pittsburgh), FDSN (Detroit, Midwest, North Extra, Southeast, Southwest, West), FOX 10 Xtra (Phoenix), Matrix Midwest (St. Louis)

New York Sirens at Montréal Victoire

Tuesday, November 25 – 7 PM ET

Canada: Prime Video (English and French)

U.S. (In-Market): MSG

U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN (Detroit, Florida, Midwest, North, Ohio Extra, South, Southwest, West, Wisconsin)

Minnesota Frost at Seattle Torrent

Friday, November 28 – 4 PM ET

Canada: Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+

U.S. (In-Market): FDSN North Extra and FOX9+ (Minnesota), FOX13+ (Seattle)

U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN Wisconsin Extra, NESN+, SNP+

Vancouver Goldeneyes at New York Sirens

Saturday, November 29 – 12 PM ET

Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet+

U.S. (In-Market): MSG SN, WWOR MY9

U.S. (Out of Market): FDSN (Detroit, Midwest, Ohio, North, South, Southwest, Sun Sports, West, Wisconsin), FOX 11 Plus (Los Angeles)

Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptres