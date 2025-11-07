PWHL Calls Lansdowne 2.0 Approval "Dissapointing" After "No Meaningful" Discussions

The situation in Ottawa has turned into a he said, she said situation between OSEG, the City of Ottawa and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, and the PWHL.

Within hours of the Lansdowne 2.0 vote passing at Ottawa city council, a move that will see a future arena where the PWHL's Ottawa Charge hoped to call home shrunken my close to 3,000 seats compared to their current venue at TD Place Arena, the PWHL responded. It's a move the PWHL has stated would cause the team to lose an estimated $1 million per season if they chose to stay at the venue...and in the city.

The league called the passing of Lansdowne 2.0 without revisions that would make the Ottawa Charge viable in the city "disappointing," and reasserted they'd clearly communicated their capacity needs to both OSEG and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe for more than a year.

"The PWHL has been clear with the Mayor, the City, and OSEG that a significantly reduced capacity arena has always been the primary obstacle to a long-term agreement," the league said in a statement provided to The Hockey News.

"These concerns were raised as early as April 2024 with OSEG and June 2024 with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. Despite repeated commitments to revisit the issue, no meaningful discussion on capacity ever took place and OSEG chose to move forward with its current plans."

"While today’s outcome is disappointing, our focus remains on delivering an exceptional experience for fans this season and continuing to grow the game. The PWHL will always advocate for what’s best for our players, our teams, and our fans. Women’s hockey is only beginning to flourish, and we remain committed to building a sustainable future for the sport."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe raised questions on multiple occasions on why the PWHL was only raising concerns and speaking publicly about the issue of capacity down the homestretch of the Lansdowne 2.0 approval, while the PWHL asserted they've been consistent in their need for more seating at the future venue, which will cost at least $418.8 million.

Prior to the vote, Sutcliffe also suggested the PWHL was using the issue of capacity at this stage as "leverage" in their lease negotiations with OSEG.

Ottawa was one of the PWHL's original six franchises along with Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, and Toronto. This season the PWHL expanded to Vancouver and Seattle and the league stated in an Ottawa city council deposition that they intended to expand by 2-4 teams again following this season. Now however, it's possible that a future move will not only involve expansion, but relocation for Ottawa if a financially viable plan that allows for growth of their fan base in Ottawa cannot be struck.