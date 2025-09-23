PWHL Camp Prospects Fine Tuning In Europe

When PWHL training camps open on November 7, they will include a number of players currently skating overseas.

Former PWHL players including Noora Tulus, Samantha Cogan, Gabrielle David, Charlotte Akervik, Sarah Bujold, Dominika Laskova, Maude Poulin-Labelle, Akane Shiga, Malia Schneider, Emma Soderberg, Noemi Neubauerova, and Klara Peslarova are all overseas.

They'll stay in Europe all season while others are headed for PWHL training camps in November.

Bergesen The Only "Signed" Player Currently In Europe

The first ever Norwegian to sign a PWHL contract, Bergesen is playing for winless HV71 and certainly getting her chance to defend with HV71 getting outscored 28-10 through their first six games this season.

Bergesen's contract officially kicks in October 1, so she'll get one more week of action in in Sweden before returning to Canada to prepare for PWHL training camp. Currently, Bergesen has one point in three games.

Toronto Draft Pick Sara Hjalmarsson Off To A Strong Start

Toronto Sceptres 5th round pick Sara Hjalmarsson has five points in her first seven games with Linkoping, the same team she captained last season. The Swedish national team staple has yet to sign with Toronto and will need to earn her spot in Toronto's lineup this year.

The physical forward will be in competition with other unsigned picks like Clara Van Wieren, as well as free agent invites Lauren Messier and Kristin Della Rovere for roster spots with Toronto.

Free Agent Invites Sharpening Their Game

Katie Chan, an invite to PWHL Vancouver's camp is currently the top scoring PWHL free agent camp invite in the SDHL recording one goal and six points in seven game for Färjestad BK. Fellow Vancouver invite Malia Schneider, has no points in three games.

Boston invite Julia Nearis sits second on HV71 in scoring with three points through six games.

In Switzerland, New York Sirens invite Kira Juodikis, who captained New Hampshire last season in the NCAA, scored her first pro goal, her only point in four games thus far with the ZSC Lions. In the DFEL, playing for HK Budapest, Alexandra Huszak began her exhibition season recently, but will not get the chance to suit up in a regular season game until Budapest's first series of the season on October 4 and October 5.