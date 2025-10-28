PWHL Draft: October 2026 Rankings

A star studded 2026 PWHL Draft class is heading toward the league, and early in the 2025-26 season, they're not disappointing.

The class continues to grow as more players make noise in the NCAA, U Sports, and European leagues. If the PWHL intends to expand by two, or even four more teams for 2026-27, there will never be a better time, or a deeper draft class.

Here's a look at the top 50 from North America, top 30 international players, and watch lists for both.

2026 North American PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Caroline Harvey, LD, Wisconsin

In the conversation for best defender in the world, Harvey is fast, has an edge, controls the pace of play whenever she's on the ice, and is an offensive threat from the blueline and off the rush. She will make an immediate impact.

2. Abbey Murphy, RW, Minnesota

Well known for her physical antics, Murphy's real assets are her speed, shot, and confidence. She can break checkers and separate herself on the ice. She'll need to watch herself in the PWHL as one of the most well known divers in the game, but if she can keep the pest side within limits, she's going to infuriate opponents in the corners, and on the scoresheet.

3. Laila Edwards, RW/D, Wisconsin

The 6-foot-1 Edwards has one of the best shots in the game and sees the ice well. She has a playmakers touch despite being better known for her cannon release. Will she play on the blueline or forward? She likely projects better as a forward in the PWHL, but the desperation for blueliners in the league could keep her on the back end.

4. Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State

Fast and physical, Janecke gets to spaces with determination and can make plays in traffic. She could climb as high as #2 in this draft without a second thoughts, she's that good.

5. Lacey Eden, RW, Wisconsin

Utilized as a checker with USA, Eden is showcasing her ability to elevate offensively this season sitting among national leaders. She plays with pace and is responsible on both sides of the puck. Eden is going to be an immediate player in the PWHL that steps onto a second line and thrives.

6. Kirsten Simms, LW, Wisconsin

Dynamic, creative, deceptive. Simms has hands like few in the NCAA, or PWHL. Her heel-to-heel skating keeps the play, and various paths open, and she uses those changes of direction to make defenders look silly. Will it be as effective in the physical PWHL?

7. Emma Peschel, D, Ohio State

Big and mobile, Peschel has been one of NCAA hockey's most overlooked defenders, but that's about to change. She's in a group that behind Harvey, could get plucked early based on positional needs, and she's one of only a handful of NCAA blueliners who look built to immediately join a top four.

8. Nelli Laitinen, LD, Minnesota

Huge role and huge minutes with both Minnesota and Team Finland, Laitinen is a veteran beyond her years. She's competitive, and is capable on both sides of the puck. While she takes care of her own zone first, Laitinen can also contribute from the back end. Good decision maker.

9. Sydney Morrow RD, Minnesota

Morrow is on an upward trajectory in this draft, especially in the eyes of teams who lack a puck moving defender who can generate her own chances, and set up a power play.

10. Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate

If Biederman was three inches taller, she'd be a top five pick and staple of USA's national team. Few pursue the puck with the tenacity and effectiveness of Biederman. She is like a pinball searching for every added bonus on the ice, contributing offensively, and never finding herself far from the action. She's going to be an instant fan favorite.

11. Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell

A physically strong blueliner who makes good decisions with the puck at the lines. She might actually find more offensive success professionally, but will thrive facing top lines while quietly contributing.

12. Issy Wunder, F, Princeton

Princeton got off to a lacklustre start, and Wunder felt some of that. Wunder has unique attributes, including a 5-foot-11 frame, and has grown offensively each season with Princeton. Projects as a top six forward.

13. Vivian Jungels, RD, Wisconsin

Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL.

14. Avi Adam, F, Cornell

She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. Adam also got off to a strong start offensively showing the upside she's continued to develop during her time at Cornell. Team preference could send her down a few rounds, but Adam is going to be a welcomed addition to a middle six.

15. Josefin Bouveng, LW, Minnesota

With the puck on her stick, Bouveng can generate offense. She continues to develop on a strong Minnesota team and holds a key role in Sweden's international growth. Still some fine tuning to do in her game, but has the hockey IQ to balance those aspects.

16. Tova Henderson, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out.

17. Sloane Matthews, F, Ohio State

Not afraid to do all the unheralded items in a game like block shots, take away sticks in the neutral zone, and forecheck with purpose. The result is some opportunistic scoring from the Ohio State veteran. She's ready for the PWHL.

18. Sara Swiderski, D, Ohio State

Swiderski has a good toolkit, and has remained on Canada's national radar for years. She's capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively. Her key to success will be finding shift-to-shift consistency.

19. Reichen Kirchmair, F, Providence

Coming from a weaker program, Kirchmair has had the chance to play a top line role and get on the ice in every situation. It's helped her development as the Oakville, Ontario product has emerged as one of the top threats in Hockey East. Could become a scoring line surprise on the right team.

20. Lily Shannon, C, Northeastern

Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset in itself, and as Northeastern's captain, she's showing a more versatile game, including offensively. Shannon is a name on the rise early.

21. Thea Johansson, C, Minnesota-Duluth

Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Moving to UMD will give the Swedish national team forward a solid base off the puck for the next level as well.

22. Alyssa Regalado, D, Cornell

Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. She's not going to bring a lot of flash, but she is still getting better and could be a consistent defender for years to come.

23. Sarah Paul, RW, Minnesota

A pure goal scorer who loves to shoot the puck. Going to need to work on her defensive game and decision making in danger zones, as well as her physical play. May defer until 2027 draft to use extra year of NCAA eligibility. Few can shoot like Paul.

24. Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson

Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories.

25. MaryKate O'Brien, LW, Minnesota-Duluth

A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively looking like she's just wearing down her opponents and all of a sudden she's got the puck on her stick with room to attack.

26. Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern

Consistent, defends well taking away time and space and using good angles to the puck. Constantinople has also shown offensive growth in each season with Northeastern. She could turn into a sneaky-good pick up. Finds ways to get pucks through traffic.

27. Casey Borgiel, D, Colgate

Borgiel's offensive game blossomed last year. She's a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster this summer.

28. Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State

She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive.

29. Maddie Kaiser, C, Minnesota

Off to a strong bounce back season, Kaiser continues to impress. Likes to hound pucks and can strike when given the smallest window in the offensive zone. Could climb.

30. Jamie Nelson, RW, Minnesota

Solid two way game, but might struggle to put up bigger numbers with Minnesota than she did in the past with Minnesota State simply because she's playing a checking line role with the Gophers. There's a lot to like about her game in a bottom six role.

31. Kendall Butze, RD, Penn State

Continues to be a leaders on a dominant Penn State team. She is a good distributor who will play top pairing minutes all season for Penn State.

32. Carina DiAntonio, F, Yale

On pace for career highs to cap off her time at Yale. Consistent producer across her NCAA career. Could evolve in the PWHL. Size is her main drawback.

33. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia

The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. She could easily go in the top 20 if a team believes in her upside, which is undeniable. If you put her on an NCAA roster, she'd still be a dangerous force.

34. Sena Catterall, F, Clarkson

Solid growth in each NCAA season and taking another step this season with Clarkson.

35. Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College

Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. Bourque is getting the most out of a primetime role with Union, and facing top teams, she carries the load.

36. Megan McKay, LD, Clarkson

The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and will be a top pairing blueliner with Clarkson after transferring from Merrimack. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process.

37. Jade Iginla, F, Brown

She remains tough to play against. Playing for Brown, it's hard to know what Iginla's offensive ceiling is, because she's never had the talent to surround herself with like nearly every other player on this list. Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside.

38. Tia Chan, G, UConn

The reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Chan has put up four spectacular seasons statistically and is one of NCAA hockey's most underrated goalies. Her 5-foot-6 stature isn't big by modern women's hockey standards, but she makes up for it in other ways.

39. Madelyn Christian, LW, Penn State

Had a breakout season last year, and is off to a stellar start again. The question on this strong Penn State team is if Christian is a driver of their offense, or a talented passenger. It doesn't really matter because the results are the same.

40. Katelyn Roberts, RW, Penn State

Good on ice instincts, and a hard driving game have allowed Roberts' numbers to grow each season. Strong on her feet.

41. Ashley Messier, RD, Minnesota-Duluth

A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically. Playing in the WCHA should help that, and it's possible a team sees her upside and goes in on Messier 15 spots sooner in this draft.

42. Lara Beecher, RW, Clarkson

Off to a strong start in Clarkson, Beecher is a player who has flourished following her transfer from Vermont. The disparity between programs in the NCAA leaves the potential of some untapped, but if her first month with the Golden Knights is any indication, the best may still be ahead for Beecher.

43. Leah Stecker, D, Penn State

A willing shot blocker, Stecker has also shown some offensive upside playing on a Penn State team handing opponents lopsided defeats week after week. She's a late round prospect who could become a longterm steal.

44. Katie DeSa, G, Penn State

This draft is unquestionably thin in net. Some of the most highly touted netminders who have appeared on Canada and USA's development teams just haven't performed, which continues to push the door open for a goaltender like Katie DeSa who has been nothing but consistent her entire NCAA career.

45. Alexis Petford, F, Colgate

Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. Transferring to Colgate allowed Petford to continue her offensive play, all while learning to compete against tougher components. It's hard to say Petford's potential has been fully explored. Whether she ends up in the SDHL for a season or earns a PWHL selection or invite, Petford is a player to watch moving forward.

46. Jordan Ray, F, Yale

47. Taylor Otremba, C, Minnesota State

48. Marianne Picard, C, Wisconsin

49. McKenna Van Gelder, F, Cornell

50. Laurence Frenette, F, Quinnipiac

51. - Zoe Uens, D, Quinnipiac

52. Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University

53. Emerson Jarvis, F, Quinnipiac

54. Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University

55. Krista Parkonnen, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

North American Watch List

- Sara Stewart, F, Colgate

- Emerson O’Leary, F, Princeton

- Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State

- Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence

- Kyla Josifovic, F, Connecticut

- JoJo Chobak, G, St. Cloud State

- Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University

- Whitney Tuttle, F, Minnesota State

- Grace Campbell, G, Boston College

- Sydney Healey, F, Boston University

- Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson

- Jaden Bogden, F, Northeastern

- India McDadi, F, Brown

- Jane Kuehl, F, Princeton

- Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University

- JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia

- Alexia Moreau, F, Holy Cross

- Makayla Javier, D, Mercyhurst

- Svenja Voight, F, St. Cloud State

- Erica Plourde, F, New Brunswick

- Martina Fedel, G, Guelph

2026 European PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Lara Stalder, F, Ev Zug

If Stalder decides to leave Switzerland, she's a top five pick. An elite forward capable of joining a top six in the PWHL, Stalder would already be a household name in the league had she not committed to growing the women's game in her native Switzerland. Her game is a match for this league has her physical edge has always been a calling card.

2. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea

Similar to Stalder, Nieminen's game is tailor made for the PWHL. She's physical, plays a power forward game, and has proven her ability at every level, including internationally with Finland. It's a question of declaration, not ability.

5. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas

Viivi Vainikka wants to play in this league. Most thought she'd be entering the draft this year, but inevitably, she chose to return to Sweden for the Olympic year. The young forward is fast, can handle the physical game, and would look good in a second line role in the league. More of a playmaker than a goal scorer.

4. Elisa Holopainen, F, Frolunda

Plenty of skill. A great shooter. Looking more confident physically. Holopainen is a young player still getting better and while there could be growing pains in the PWHL, she's got a toolkit that sets her apart.

5. Nadia Mattivi, D, Lulea

Last year won the SDHL's Defender of the Year as a rookie after captaining Boston University the season before. The Italian national team member is off to a torrid start. Almost certainly won't make it to the 2026 PWHL Draft as she's already a free agent after declaring for a previous draft.

6. Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda

A top four stalwart for Team Finland. Rantala is one of the top blueliners in Europe and should be able to transition seamlessly to the pros. Looking solid again and can undoubtedly transition to North America.

7. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda

She's arguably the best goalie in the world playing outside North America, and the best pro goaltender not in the PWHL. Switzerland's starter is calm in her crease. The only thing that's kept Brandli from coming to North America to date is the fact she wants to play as much as possible.

8. Michela Pejzlova, F, Ambri Piotta

A veteran who remains one of Czechia's most consistent threats. Pejzlova lit up her time in the NCAA, and has put up impressive numbers, albeit in weaker leagues, in Finland and Switzerland. Pejzlova might be a player who chooses to never come to the PWHL, but if she does, she'll add experience to a middle six.

9. Sofie Lundin, F, Frolunda

Putting up big numbers again in the SDHL. The question remains if it can transition to North America after a failed stint at Ohio State. She has the skill, but can she handle smaller ice and more physical play?

10. Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas

She's one of Czechia's most consistent blueliners internationally, and is still getting better. At only 22, Cajanova has experience playing against the best on the planet at the World Championships, and has never looked out of place. She's mobile, and defends well with her positioning. Off to a very strong start this season showing more consistency.

13. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa

The ZhHL's Defender of the Year in 2025, Batalova is a 29-year-old defender who likes to join the play and is a strong distributor of the puck. She's led the Russian league in assists by a defender four times and twice in points, including last season recording 14 goals and 40 points in 42 games.

14. Rahel Enzler, F, EV Zug

Now one of the top scoring forwards, perennially in Europe. She played well in the NCAA with Maine, but has translated that to Switzerland, and is also a top line player for Switzerland's national team.

15. Estelle Duvin, F, SC Bern

A skilled scorer with an abundance of international experience, Duvin could be a hidden gem in the right situation in North America. She's the reigning back-to-back MVP in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League.

16. Hanna Thuvik, F, Brynas

Plenty of speed and compete, Thuvik is still only 23, but she's proven herself a consistent threat in the SDHL and has emerged as one of Sweden's top players internationally.

17. Nina Pirogova, D, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The 5-foot-8 two-way defender can transport the puck and has a good shot. She's been one of Russia's top scoring blueliners since first representing Russia internationally at 16. Now 26, she tied for the ZhHL defensive scoring lead last season with 40 points in 42 games.

18. Anna Shibanova, D, Agidel Ufa

The veteran first represented Russia internationally more than a decade ago and has been a stalwart on the Russian blueline since. A six-time All-Star in the ZhHL, Shibanova is one of a handful of experienced defenders who could contribute with upside in the PWHL.

19. Ena Nystrom, G, Brynas

The Norwegian netminder is putting up solid numbers in the SDHL. She is already better than some of the goalies who will be in backup roles this season in the PWHL and would be a good insurance policy for a PWHL team looking for competition in their crease.

20. Jenni Hiirikoski, D, Lulea

Watching the aging Hiirikoski rebound this season with Lulea, she's still got the skill and smarts, but other aspects of her game are starting to wane. Production has slipped, but if she wants to play a season in the PWHL, there will be an abundance of teams waiting to give her that opportunity. The Hall of Fame is calling for the most individually decorated defender in the history of international hockey.

21. Emma Forsgren, D, Djurgardens

A mobile defender who continues to grow and improve each season not only in the SDHL but also as a member of Sweden's national team. Still only 23, Forsgren is showing signs of offensive growth this season and is on pace to smash her personal bests.

22. Lara Christen, SC Bern

Just a rock solid defender for Switzerland. She doesn't win you over with flash and risk taking, she wins you over with consistency, decision making, and a calming presence.

23. Jennina Nylund, F, Brynas

There's no doubt Nylund could step into a role with a PWHL team immediately. She's mature, doesn't shy away from physical play, has North American experience in the NCAA, and is a staple on Finland's national team. Good all-around addition.

24. Emilia Vesa, F, Frolunda

Vesa isn't going to light up the North American score sheet, but she will provide size, experience, and secondary contributions. She's undervalued for how she plays the game in Europe, and it could actually translate to more for her in the PWHL.

25. Elin Svensson, F, Brynas

At 5-foot-10, she has the size and is becoming more bullish in her game as a power forward. She's only 23 and has an option for an extra season on her contract that could leave her in Sweden for another season, which wouldn't be the worst thing as she continues to develop.

26. Julia Liikala, F, Ambri Piotti

One of Finland's top players and a national team veteran, Liikala will hopefully move to Sweden in the coming seasons to play against stronger competition. She's skilled and has produced everywhere she's gone.

27. Yelizaveta Shkalyova, F, Tornado Moscow Region

Top goal scorer in Russia last year, off to an even bigger start this season. At only 23, she's still getting better and is to young to have national team experience for Russia since they've remained banned internationally. If you had an extra pick late, Shkalyova could be worth a shot.

28. Valeria Ivanova, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg

The 5-foot-10 veteran has the size, and international experience having played with Russia's senior national team since 2013. Ivanova is a perennial Russian All-Star. She skates well, has good puck protection, and likes to get to the middle of the ice upon entry where she often unleashes a strong shot.

29. Justine Reyes, F, MoDo

Standout scorer in the NCAA, standout scorer in four different pro leagues. In a league getting deeper, and rapidly expanding, finding a pro veteran like Reyes, who could sign as a free agent when her year ends could be a major boost to a team.

30. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo

She sees the ice extremely well and despite being undersized, finds sneaky ways to win puck battles using positioning and smarts.

European Watch List

- Jenna Goodwin, F, Frolunda

- Lindsay Agnew, D, Linkoping

- Linnéa Johansson, F, Lulea

- Neena Brick, F, MoDo

- Sydney Pedersen, D, MoDo

- Katie Chan, F, Farjestad

- Emily Nix, F, Frolunda

- Teghan Inglis, D, HV71

- Ida Kuoppala, F, Skelleftea

- Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Farjestad

- Nicole Vallario, D, EV Zug

- Ida Boman, G, Farjestad

- Sinja Leeman, F, SC Bern

- Clara Rozier, F, SC Bern

- Annika Fazokas, D, EV Zug

- Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo

- Kaitlin Jockins, F, Djurgardens

- Sara Boucher, F, Rogle

- Julie Gough, F, Farjestad

- Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens

- Kennedy Bobyck, F, HV71

- Rachel Weiss, F, HV71

- Madie Leidt, F, Linkoping

- Charli Kettyle, D, Lulea

- Melissa Jefferies, D, Frolunda

- Adriana Van de Leest, D, HV71

- Sophie Helgeson, D, Linkoping

- Rae Breton, D, Farjestad

- Stephanie Neatby, G, HV71

- Darya Gredzen, G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk

- Valeria Tarakanova, G, Agidel Ufa

- Valeria Merkusheva, G, Tornado Dmitrov

- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea

- Gabby Jones, F, SDE

- Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE

- Ronja Hark, D, Memmingen

- Carina Strobel, D, Memmingen

- Daria Gleißner, D, Memmingen