PWHL Fans Can Now Get A Replica Jersey For Any Player In The League

Until now, PWHL fans had to settle for a select few replica jerseys available with the names and numbers of a limited group of players. To get one of a player outside that group, fans were buying blank jerseys and customizing after market.

That's all about to change as the PWHL announced that fans can now purchase Bauer replica jerseys for all signed, rostered players from across the league. This will soon include PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver jerseys this Fall "after their uniform unveilings."

“The availability of these player jerseys represents an important step in expanding our offerings to meet fan interest,” said Kate Boyce, PWHL Vice President of Merchandising. “As the league continues to grow, fans now have a new way to proudly represent their favorite athlete as they cheer on their team.”

As soon as deals are signed for players not yet under contract with a team, their jerseys will also be added.