PWHL Launches Formal Mentorship Program To Empower Girls In Sport

The PWHL has launched their first ever formal mentorship program "to empower and inspire the next generation of girls in hockey."

The newly formed PWHL Mentorship Program, created in conjunction with Strong Girls United, will engage 120 youth across each of the PWHL's eight teams with each team selecting 15 mentees to be connected with PWHL players as mentors throughout the season.

Part of the goal is to keep girls in sports longer.

"Girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, and hockey is no exception, with age 14 being a key point when many stop playing," said Mandy Gutmann, vice president of communications and external affairs for the PWHL. "That’s why we built the PWHL Mentorship Program to specifically target eighth- and ninth-grade girls."

The program will aim to support mental wellness, teamwork, and self-belief, and will bring mentees and mentors together for in-person experiences including game-day visits, attending a practice, and mentorship workshops.