PWHL Players Help Raise $3.2 Million At Road Hockey Tournament

Several prominent women's hockey players, past and present, took part in the 14th annual edition of The Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event in Vaughan, Ontario Saturday, which raised over $3.2 million.

Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull and assistant captain Renata Fast, and former Toronto Sceptres goaltender Erica Howe, who announced she was fighting cancer shortly after announcing her retirement from hockey last year, were among those in action.

“My world was turned upside down when I got the call from my doctor and was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Erica Howe. “I am so thankful to see all the players and teams come together today to shut out cancer and help improve outcomes for patients and their loved ones. It gives us hope.”

PWHL executive director of hockey operations and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played, as did PWHL Jocks in Jills hosts Julia Tocheri and Tessa Bonhomme, who is also a former longtime Canadian national team member.

Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Angela James, IIHF Hall of Fame inductee Vicky Sunohara, and former women's hockey standouts including Lori Dupuis and Kendra Fisher were also among the celebrity players in attendance.

The importance of the event and fundraising efforts were clear.

“By 2050, new cancer cases are projected to increase by 77%, with millennials experiencing the fastest rise in cancer rates,” said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “The Princess Margaret is Canada’s leading cancer research centre, where an all-star team of scientists and doctors are working together to score the next goal against cancer.”