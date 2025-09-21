PWHL Quietly Drops Salary Tiers For Top Draft Picks

In the 2024 PWHL Draft, players chosen in the first three rounds had guaranteed salary minimums ensuring they were paid above league minimum. According to sources, that practice is no longer, including for players chosen in the most recent 2025 PWHL Draft.

Last year, first round picks were guaranteed a minimum of $50,000 under the agreement struck between the PWHL and PWHLPA. Second round picks were guaranteed at least $42,500. while third round picks got at least $40,000.

Those numbers were not enforced this season as the PWHL quietly dropped salary tiers for top draft picks.

The league minimum salary this season will climb by another 3% up to $37,131.50 moving closer to the number offered to third round picks.

Across the PWHL the team average salary will climb to $58,349.50 this season.

Currently several top picks remain unsigned in the PWHL. First round picks Casey O'Brien (3rd overall, New York), Nicole Gosling (4th overall, Montreal), and Michelle Karvinen (7th overall, Vancouver). The second round also includes a pair of unsigned picks including Natalie Mlynkova (12th overall, Minnesota) and Kiara Zanon (16th overall, Toronto). From the third round Makenna Webster (17th overall, New York), Olivia Mobley (18th overall, Boston), Nina Jobst-Smith (19th overall, Vancouver), Skylar Irving (20th overall, Montreal), Clara Van Wieren (23rd overall, Toronto), and Lily Delianedis (24th overall, Seattle).