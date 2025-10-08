PWHL Releases Preseason Schedule and Important Dates

The PWHL today released their preseason schedule. Teams will pair up in four locations for a pair of preseason games each ahead of the 2025-26 PWHL season.

All PWHL teams will announce their full training camp rosters on October 16, ahead of camps opening November 7, and national team members joining camps November 9.

On November 10, Boston, Minnesota, Ottawa, and Vancouver will participate in their first full on-ice practices followed by New York, Seattle, and Toronto on November 11 and Montreal on November 12.

Preseason games will begin the following day with the Minnesota Frost facing the New York Sirens at 3pm EST at Codey Arena in New Jersey. They'll play again the following day at noon in the same location.

On November 15, the Montreal Victoire will host the Boston Fleet for their first of two exhibition games at Verdun Auditorium for a 7pm puck drop. They'll wrap up their preseason series two days later on November 17 at 2pm.

PWHL Vancouver will host PWHL Seattle on November 15 at 7pm PST and again November 16 at 5pm EST at the Pacific Coliseum.

Finally, the Ottawa Charge will host the Toronto Sceptres for a pair of games at TD Place on November 16 at 1pm and November 17 at 1pm.

All teams will be required to submit their final rosters to the league for approval on Wednesday, November 19.

All PWHL preseason games are closed to the public.