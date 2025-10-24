PWHL's Expansion Teams Smash Jersey Sale Marks Before The Puck Ever Drops

When the inaugural jerseys were unveiled for the PWHL, sales were strong. When the original six PWHL teams got names, logos, and branded jerseys, sales were strong.

When the PWHL unveiled generic market jerseys for PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver, sales skyrocketed through the roof.

It's another sign of the league's success and growth on and off the ice. Seattle's sales in particular reached new levels as the team broke the league's all-time mark for most jerseys ordered in a single day.

“From day one we’ve felt the excitement from our fans, and they’re continuing to show it with their response to the jersey drop," Seattle general manager Meghan Turner told The Hockey News.

"We’re all proud to represent Seattle, and we’re looking forward to seeing our inaugural jerseys on the ice — and in the stands — this season.”

Vancouver's sales were the second most all-time by the league in a single day.

Earlier this offseason it was reported that both Seattle and Vancouver had surpassed more than 5,000 season ticket deposits each. That number would immediately vault the PWHL's newest teams ahead of Boston and New York in average attendance without considering single game ticket sales.

Last season Toronto and Montreal averaged more than 9,000 fans per game, with Ottawa and Minnesota next each averaging more than 6,500 fans per game. Boston and New York were both below the 5,000 fans per game mark.

The PWHL has stated that Seattle and Vancouver would have names and logos in place prior to the start of the 2025-26 PWHL season, although the branding would not immediately be reflected in their on-ice look with logos and names coming to Seattle and Vancouver's jerseys for 2026-27, not this season.

There could however, be other merchandise and memorabilia that will spark another wave of sales for the league, who reported significant gains following year two.

“The growth across our business, from attendance to merchandise sales to partnerships, continues to redefine what’s possible for our game and our league," Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations said following the league's second season.

The league reported that merchandise sales doubled from season one to season two, which they attributed to unveiling names and logos, as well as corporate partnerships with brands including Barbie and Lululemon.