PWHL’s New Third Goalie Rule Has A Purpose, And Potentially Unforeseen Opportunities For Inactive Goalies

The PWHL made only two minor rule changes this season. One of those rules, the league's new third goalie rule states that all teams most carry three goalkeepers, under full contracts, at all times.

The new rule also says that "The moment a goalkeeper is injured and incapacitated and therefore unable to play further, she shall be immediately replaced by the second goalkeeper on the listed playing roster for that game. The injured goalkeeper shall be retired from the playing roster and will no longer be eligible to return to play. A new substitute (third goalkeeper) should be immediately replaced on the players bench with full goalkeeper privileges."

There are certainly pros and cons to the new rule, which ensures the league has 24 goaltenders among the eight teams at all times.

Full Time Contracts Will Go To Goalies Not Playing Hockey

If there is one bizarre side effect of the PWHL's new goaltending rule, it's that teams across the league will need to sign inactive netminders as soon as an injury occurs. Last season, several netminders including Ann-Renee Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer, Raygan Kirk, and Aerin Frankel all missed time to injury. In most cases, teams did not sign a third goalie to their 23-player roster when those injuries occurred.

This season however, as soon as a goalie is injured and placed on LTIR, a replacement presumably needs to be found and signed to a full-time contract. Currently, none of the PWHL's eight teams have a goaltender on their reserve list, meaning PWHL teams will need to sign eligible goaltenders who are currently inactive.

The most likely candidates are goalies who were recently in PWHL training camps including Tricia DeGuire, Logan Angers, Sarah Coe, Kaitlyn Ross, Erica Fryer, and Megan Warrener.

There's no guarantee these goalies will be available however, as they'll all be working in other professions, or looking for playing positions overseas.

It's a loophole to the rule that seems illogical considering there are dozens of reserves across the league hoping for their chance to sign a full time contract, when the current rule means players who could not make rosters, and haven't been playing, will sign as professionals in the top league in the world. It's like the NHL giving EBUG's full contracts.

New Rule Will Ensure Deeper Goaltending Pool

With the league planning to expand again next season, goaltending could shift from a positional strength in the PWHL, to one where we start to see multiple tiers of talent. There remains teams like the Vancouver Goldeneyes (Emerance Machmeyer and Kristen Campbell) and the Minnesota Frost (Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney) who will presumably see one of their goalies become a starter for an expansion franchise next season, but the new rule will also ensure each team has the goaltending depth to keep two goaltenders moving forward.

The 2026 PWHL Draft does not have a wealth of goaltenders entering the league with goalies like Andrea Brandli, Tia Chan, and Katie DeSa being considered some of the top prospects. Others like Hailey MacLeod, Emma-Sofie Nordström, JoJo Chobak, Michelle Pasiechynk, Grace Campbell, and Martina Fedel as possible newcomers who could claim third goalie positions next season.

There's also a large group of already eligible goaltenders like Alice Philbert, Kassidy Sauvé, Emma Söderberg, Lauren Bench, Camryn Drever, Lucy Morgan, and Ena Nystrøm, who could join teams when their seasons overseas end, or recent NCAA grads like Allie Kelley and Jorden Mattison.

With more expansion on the way, retaining goaltenders was a likely concern for the league. When the 2027 PWHL Draft rolls around, the league's next significant wave of talent in the crease will arrive with Eve Gascon, Ava McNaughton, and Annelies Bergmann ready to step in and challenge for starting roles immediately.

More Opportunities For Third Goalies

In the PWHL's two completed seasons only a small handful of third goalies have seen action. CJ Jackson played their first career game last season in Toronto, and then quickly saw playoff action in a deciding game. Last season Lucy Morgan appeared in one game for Minnesota, while Klara Peslarova saw action late, and Abbey Levy got into a pair of games.

In season one, New York's Lindsey Post was the only third goalie to play a game.

With the new rule, which puts third goalies onto the bench immediately following an injury, the opportunity to get into games increases for those netminders. It will still be a rarity for third goalies to get into games, but the new rule opens the door.

In particular in 2025-26, the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens are entering with a clear starter, followed by two goaltenders who are fighting for the right to back up. Seattle has also openly stated that CJ Jackson and Hannah Murphy will push each other for the opportunity to spell off Corinne Schroeder.

The PWHL obviously felt the need to not only create uniformity across rosters in the league, but to simultaneously support the goaltending pool for the league. The result could be a few more third goalies getting into games, and considerably more goaltenders getting to sign professional contracts.