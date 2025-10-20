PWHL Seattle And Vancouver To Unveil Inaugural Jerseys Tuesday

The PWHL's two newest franchises, PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle will both unveil their new jerseys on Tuesday ahead of their inaugural season.

Seattle will showcase their new jerseys first at 10am PST at Climate Pledge Arena with several members of their inaugural roster including Hilary Knigiht, Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, Corinne Schroeder, and Jenna Buglioni on hand.

PWHL Vancouver will follow at 11am PST at the Vancouver Lookout at Harbour Centre featuring PWHL Vancouver members Kristen Campbell and Ashton Bell.

The two teams will face each other twice during the PWHL preseason before Vancouver hosts Seattle for their inaugural game on November 21 at the Pacific Coliseum.

Vancouver and Seattle were both stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour last season before being named as the seventh and eighth PWHL franchises.

Seattle will play their home games at Climate Pledge Arena while Vancouver will be the PWHL's first team with their own venue playing their home games at the Pacific Coliseum.