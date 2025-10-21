PWHL Vancouver Unveils Inaugural Jerseys, Name And Logo Coming Before Season

PWHL Vancouver officially unveiled their home and away jerseys ahead of their inaugural season in the PWHL. Vancouver will drop the puck on the opening day of the PWHL schedule on November 21 at Pacific Coliseum.

“I feel so excited that fans are finally getting to see our jerseys for the first time,” said PWHL Vancouver forward Sarah Nurse. “It truly feels surreal to think that in a month, I’ll be wearing that in a game for the first time. I already feel like we have such a strong fan base in Vancouver and can’t wait to compete on the ice in front of all of them on opening night!”

Each sweater features 'Vancouver' stitched diagonally across the front, paying homage to the designs worn by the PWHL’s inaugural six teams in the league’s first season. PWHL Vancouver will officially reveal its team identity –– including name and logo –– prior to the season beginning, which will be incorporated into on-ice uniforms for the 2026-27 season.

Vancouver will play its debut season with home and away jersey sets that feature color palettes inspired by the city’s natural surroundings. PWHL Vancouver's designs feature pacific blue and cream with an earthy bronze accent. PWHL Founding Partner, Canadian Tire Corporation, will have exclusive logo placement on the shoulder patches of Vancouver’s jerseys, consistent with all Canadian-based teams across the league.

“As we welcome Vancouver to the league, we wanted their jerseys to prominently feature the city’s name across the front, allowing fans to immediately identify with their hometown’s newest professional team,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “These designs also connect our expansion teams to the league’s foundation while they continue building their own traditions and ties to the community.”