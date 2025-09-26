Quebec City Reinvigorates Their Push For A PWHL Franchise

A local group of politicians in Quebec City are making their stance clear – the group will not rest until Québec City is home to a new PWHL franchise.

“Over the past year, we have achieved many gains for the development of women’s hockey culture in Québec City," said councillor Jackie Smith. "Our professional team will be the jewel of this expanding league, a source of pride for local residents, and it will allow us to shine as a sports tourism destination. It will also be a valuable boost for our local economy, particularly in the Limoilou and Vanier neighborhoods."

Smith was speaking on behalf of Transition Québec, a municipal political group advocating for a PWHL franchise in the city.

According to a press release, "Transition Québec is committed to strengthening access for young female athletes and girls’ minor leagues to sports infrastructure."

Smith and Québec City have continued to push for a franchise to call the Videotron Centre home. Last season, Québec City played host to a PWHL Takeover Tour game between Montreal and Ottawa in front of a sold out crowd of 18,259.

The game itself only further solidified Québec City's desire for a professional women's hockey team to call their own.

While no formal announcement has been made, Québec City is believed to again be a prime candidate for a PWHL Takeover Tour game, and remains a market under consideration for future expansion. If there is any barrier to Québec City fielding a team in the PWHL, it would come at the expense of the league looking to continue expansion West before adding any more teams in the East.