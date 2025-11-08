Recently Opened Rosemont Arena Could Be Part Of Chicago's PWHL Plan

Chicago is slated to get a PWHL Takeover Tour game this season according to reports. It possible the Windy City wants more than just a visit from the PWHL.

Part of that plan may have been unveiled this week with the opening of the new, $34.5 million USD Rosemont Ice Arena. At the top of the PWHL's list for expansion criteria are not only items like the girls and women's hockey community, venue, and corporate potential in a city, but above all else, is the logistics for a professional environment.

The new twin-pad Rosemont facility would go a long way toward that providing a professional practice facility for a potential new PWHL team, as the facility will also be used as the practice location for the AHL's Chicago Wolves. It's also home to multiple girls hockey organizations and a fitness and rehabilitation center.

The facility is nearby Allstate Arena, a 16,692 in Rosemont where the AHL's Wolves are the lone tenant. Located roughly 30 minutes from downtown Chicago, it would be the likely venue capable of hosting the PWHL in Chicago long term as the United Center in downtown Chicago is already home to the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, NBA's Chicago Bulls, and is a frequent venue for other events.

Much like in Toronto where the Sceptres practice at the home facility of the Etobicoke Dolphins girls hockey program, in Chicago, the new Rosemont Ice Arena will be home to the region's top girls hockey organization, the Chicago Mission. The arena will also be home to the North Shore Warhawks girls hockey association, Northwest Chargers girls hockey teams, and York girls hockey teams.

“Expanding opportunities for youth hockey programs to play on high-quality ice while creating a positive impact for families, players and surrounding businesses was always our goal," said Nick Papanicholas Jr., CEO and Managing Director of Nicholas Family of Companies, who developed the facility.

Professional facilities have become a focus of the PWHL as the league continues to look to provide the best conditions for athletes. The league has dealt with arena issues in multiple cities including during the inaugural season for the New York Sirens, who moved to New Jersey last year, and their current fight against the City of Ottawa and OSEG surrounding a proposed smaller capacity arena in Ottawa.

But providing a professional facility for both games and practices remains high on the league's wish list, and it's an important part of the purpose behind the Rosemont development.

“A big part of an organization is its environment and to have a first-class facility like this is very conducive to developing players as they strive to take the next step in their careers," Wendell Young, Vice Chairman and Governor of the Chicago Wolves, told the Youth Sports Business Report.

Chicago is the third most populous city in the United States behind only New York and Los Angeles.

The PWHL has yet to release their PWHL Takeover Tour dates for the 2025-26 PWHL season, which is set to drop the puck on November 21.