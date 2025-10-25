Report: PWHL Calls Lansdowne Arena Plans "Not Viable" And "A Huge Step Back" That Could Force Team Out Of Ottawa

PWHL executive vice president of business operations Amy Scheer did not mince words on Ottawa and OSEG's plans for a reduced capacity arena at Lansdowne Park.

OSEG and Ottawa's plan would cut seating capacity by roughly 3,000 fans per game down to 5,500, despite the fact the team has regularly drawn over 8,000 fans for regular season and playoff games during their existence. The other 1,100 fans OSEG and Ottawa claim can fit for hockey games would be force to stand, an option that does not work for many family, elderly fans, those with limited mobility or who have a disability.

The Hockey News reported earlier this week on Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's misleading comments regarding Ottawa's attendance and that he evaded a question regarding whether or not he'd consulted the Ottawa Charge. The Hockey News also confirmed that the team and league had clearly advised OSEG and the City of Ottawa that the new plans did not meet their needs.

In her response, Scheer was clear: the PWHL has not been listened to or heard, and the Lansdowne 2.0 plans are a massive blow to the Ottawa Charge, and could, in a worst case scenario, force the team out of Ottawa.

“We sit here today in the same place where we've started. So do we feel we've been heard? Probably not," Scheer told the CBC.

“It puts our league and our team in a position to really not thrive,” Scheer told the CBC.

“It's a huge step back in terms of having an opportunity for our fans to see our team play. You know, 3,000 less fans a game is a significant hit … it's not a financial model that makes any kind of sense.”

Scheer called the plans not viable for the PWHL, and in a worst case scenario, could cause the league to consider leaving the City of Ottawa.

“The ultimate goal is to work something out with the City of Ottawa. We're not looking to run. If we're put in that position, would we considerate it? Sure. All options are on the table, but we love Ottawa. We don't want to go anywhere.”

