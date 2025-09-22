Report: PWHL Says "We are going to be adding more teams much sooner than other people thought"

If hockey fans thought the PWHL was set to take a break following expansion to Seattle and Vancouver ahead of the league's third season, buckle up, because the league isn't done yet according to a report from the Sports Business Journal.

In a recent interview, Stan Kasten, PWHL executive board member, stated that the PWHL is "going to be adding more teams much sooner than other people thought because the demand is there, the players are there.”

Kasten also spoke on the wave of talent he believes will be coming to the league following the 2026 Olympics from Europe.

According to SBJ, Seattle and Vancouver have each received more than 5,000 season ticket deposits meaning the teams will undoubtedly be among, if not at the top of the PWHL's attendance standings in their inaugural season.

This season the PWHL expanded from six to eight teams. Many believe the PWHL is aiming for 12 teams by the time the inaugural collective bargaining agreement in 2031.

Seattle and Vancouver were both successful stops on the PWHL's Takeover Tour last season. Vancouver drew a tour-high 19,038 fans. Other stops on the 2025 Takeover Tour included Edmonton, Quebec City, Detroit, Denver, Buffalo, Raleigh, and St. Louis.