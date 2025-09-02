Riley Brengman Adds Winning Resume to the Boston Fleet

Riley Brengman was born in China Township, Michigan and raised in the rink while playing for powerhouse programs at both Little Caesars and Belle Tire in Michigan. Those years helped to build the foundation for a defender and a leader who would go on to win multiple junior tournaments and capture two national championships with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Now, after being selected in the fourth round by the Boston Fleet, Brengman is ready to bring her championship pedigree to the professional ranks. From rinks in Michigan, to the NCAA's biggest moments, her journey has built a foundation for success at the next level.

Discover more about Riley Brengman and how she'll help to define the next generation of professional athletes, in our conversation on Episode 74 of Rinkside Rundown.

Riley Brengman: Championship Mindset and the Road to the PWHL

On Episode 74 of Rinkside Rundown, I’m joined by Riley Brengman, a steady and standout defender from Ohio State, and one of the top blue-line prospects headi...