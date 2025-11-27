Roque Winning Over Montreal Fans, Teammates, And Media

I have been a hockey fan for as long as I can remember, and throughout the years, I’ve seen many stars come through Montreal.

Whether it is Stephane Richer scoring 50 goals, Carey Price winning the Hart Trophy or Marie-Philip Poulin scoring a golden goal, I have enough experience to recognize a star when I see one. And on Tuesday night, you had to be blind not to notice.

Her name? Abby Roque.

Two things usually enthuse sports fans in Quebec: performances and authenticity. And if you add a little spice to it, it’s a combination that can be explosive.

And on Tuesday night at the Bell Place, the 28-year-old American scored in every sense of the word.

On the ice, her move between her legs to outsmart Kayle Osborne should make the 2025 plays of the year list. It was her third point of the game. It gave Montreal the insurance goal. And the Bell Place erupted!

A few dozen minutes later, she scored again, but this time in the press room.

When I asked her if this move was something she had practised, Roque was very candid about it.

"I don't think I've ever tried that in a game. I don't know why I did it. Honestly, as I was doing it, I was like, this is stupid!"

The reaction from the members of the press was unanimous.

She had won us over.

Brain, speed, and fire

She also seems to have won over her teammates.

Montreal has been looking for the right person to play on the left side of Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey for two seasons now. And I must admit that last June, when Roque was traded to Montreal, I didn't see her in that role.

That being said, she might be the right fit after all.

When asked to describe her new linemates, Roque talked about Stacey’s speed and Poulin’s brain. On the other hand, the Victoire captain mentioned that Roque brought fire and a more physical game to their line.

Brain, speed, and fire. One could also say talent, passion, and intensity. I don’t know about you all, but for me, that speaks volumes, and with three points in the home opener, she might be the missing piece Victoire needed to bring a title to Montreal.

Abby the Rebel

The American had quite a reputation when it was announced that she had been traded to Montreal. On the ice, she was a pest that the Team Canada players hated. In the locker room, especially in New York, she didn’t have the best reputation.

Is this reputation overrated? It’s still too early to draw a conclusion, and one game does not make a season. The honeymoon with the team, the fans, and the media is just beginning.

However, in Montreal, leadership is not lacking. No one can come into this locker room and impose their will when you have the likes of Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, and Ann-Renée Desbiens there.

However, one thing is certain. In Roque, Montreal has acquired a rebel. Talented, candid, authentic, yes. But also rebellious at times. She is unfiltered and acts on instinct whether she is speaking at a media scrum or facing an opposing goalie.

That is what has made her successful and popular. It's also why some have hated her.

And you know what? That is exactly what I want from Abby Roque.