Rosters Are Done, But The PWHL Free Agent Pool Isn't Empty For Teams Looking To Improve

PWHL teams across the league unveiled their 2025-26 rosters ahead of the season. Without a true preseason and opportunity to access players in game situations however, there are always mistakes to be made, and room to improve.

Across the PWHL, there remains a number of viable free agents, including the entire reserve roster of the league that could be plucked on a moment's notice to fill roster spots. On a team like New York, they've employed this system of holding only a single reserve and then pouncing on players when they become available. It's how New York snagged Lauren Bernard from the Toronto Sceptres last season.

There are other opportunities for players to join the PHWL however, which this season will primarily come upon the completion of the Olympics and European seasons. With the roster freeze coming March 31, most European players will be available in time for a late season run at the PWHL, if they're eligible.

To be eligible a player must have declared for the PWHL Draft in one of the previous three seasons. Last year, Laura Kluge joined the Toronto Sceptres after the World Championships and the completion of her own European season.

Here's a look at the top 10 available PWHL free agents who could be called upon later this season to bolster rosters.

1. Nadia Mattivi, D, Lulea

The big defender for Lulea is mean and has offensive upside. She's the top scoring defender in Sweden's SDHL and will be an Olympian this season for Italy. Having spent five seasons at Boston University, including two seasons as captain, she is already accustomed to the North American game.

2. Gabrielle David, F, SDE HF

One of the top scorers in NCAA hockey, David has a solid first PWHL campaign with Montreal playing a depth role. Last season however, the team bumped her to reserve stalling the positive development she had as a rookie. This year, instead of returning to a depth role, David went overseas to prove herself and she's been one of the best forwards in the SDHL since day one scoring more than a point per game. PWHL teams looking for a veteran down the stretch should be calling David.

3. Dominika Lásková, D, SDE

There's really no debating it, there are opening night rosters that could have benefitted from Dominika Lásková's presence. She's sitting among defensive scoring leaders in the SDHL and after missing more than a season with injury, is finally getting the chance to play regularly and get back up to speed. It's hard to imagine a team not looking at Lásková if SDE is out.

4. Emma Nuutinen, F, Kiekko-Espoo

Had a spectacular showing with Finland at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour. If Finland puts her on their Olympic roster, which seems more likely they will, a strong performance there could lead to a late season call from the PWHL.

5. Akane Shiga, F, Lulea

Shiga was able to skate with the competition in the PWHL in her first season with Ottawa, and she had the puck skills. The physical game, and the grind of being a professional however, were gaps. After two successful seasons with Lulea, she's more accustomed to the pro lifestyle and could be a player worth a late season look.

6. Sam Cogan, F, SDE

Alongside David, Sam Cogan is showing that she can contribute when given a chance. Cogan played a full season with Toronto in the PWHL, but last year didn't get into a game. Sitting another season wasn't an option, so going to Europe to play in all situations made sense. As a depth addition, even as a reserve, Cogan would be a welcomed player down the stretch.

7. Kassidy Sauvé, G, SDE HF

Joined Toronto last season as a late year addition. Sauvé is a veteran pro who is stronger than some third goalies in the league right now. If a goaltending slot comes up due to injury, Sauvé will be in demand. The difficult part with the PWHL's new third goalie rule is that there are no goalies in reserve roles meaning players not currently rostered will get first crack at full time jobs in the league when an injury comes up. If the timing is right, Sauvé would be a great fit.

8. Charlotte Akervik, D, Djurgardens

There aren't many defenders out there with PWHL experience, and while Akervik only got into two games last season with Minnesota, she spent a season with a championship team learning. This year she's getting back into the action eating up minutes in Sweden. She's not going to make a significant impact, but there are teams in the league who could benefit from a 5-foot-10 right shot blueliner, even if it's for reserve depth.

9. Justine Reyes, F, MoDo

Reyes is a globetrotter who has scored in the NCAA, DFEL, EWHL, SDHL, and PHF. Her experience and offensive upside would fit well for a team looking to add depth on a stretch run. She'll also add Olympic experience to that list with Team Italy this year.

10. Emma Söderberg, G, SDE

She struggled in her two seasons in Boston, but Söderberg is reclaiming some of her confidence in Sweden. Similar to Sauve, she's an upgrade on the goaltending depth currently in the league, and with the new requirements for a third goalie, if there's an end of season need, Söderberg should get plenty of interest to be depth support.

Honourable Mention

Hlinka, Janka; Quennec, Kaleigh; Deaudelin, Christine; Fällman, Johanna; Keenan, Emma; Bench, Lauren; Philbert, Alice; Bobyck, Kennedy; Fischer, Mathea; Gough, Julie; Knutson, Theresa; Löwenhielm, Michelle; Breton, Rae; Guay, Alexie; Inglis, Teghan; Karjalainen, Sini; MacEachern, Maggie; Odnoga, Lotti; Shiga, Aoi; Teslak, Rachel; Villiot, Léa; Drever, Camryn.