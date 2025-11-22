Sceptres Make Strong Debut in Minnesota

The Toronto Sceptres opened their season with a solid win on Thursday night, grinding out a 2–1 road victory over the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost – despite missing their top defender and facing heavy early pressure.

Toronto traveled without Renata Fast, last season’s Defender of the Year, who was held out with a minor injury. In her absence, newly acquired blueliner Ella Shelton stepped in to give the defense a steady hand. Shelton also scored Toronto’s first goal of the season late in the first period, tying the game 1–1 and sparking a Sceptres group that had looked sluggish out of the gate.

As the game progressed, Toronto settled in, tightened their defensive structure, and began to match Minnesota’s pace.

In goal, Raygan Kirk delivered the performance of the night. The 24-year-old turned aside 30 of 31 shots, including a key penalty-shot save on Kelly Pannek in the second period, and looked composed through heavy traffic. With Kirk and Elaine Chuli competing for the starting job, this outing signals that Kirk deserves another start.

There was a scare at the start of third when Daryl Watts took a heavy hit from Minnesota’s Abby Hustler and left the ice in visible discomfort. She missed just one shift, a relief for a Toronto team already down one star player.

Up front, Natalie Spooner appeared in strong form, picking up two assists for the first time in her career. She was impactful on the forecheck, reliable defensively, and was around the net all night.

Toronto’s rookies also made their mark. None bigger than Kiara Zanon, who scored the third-period game-winner with a burst of speed and a slick finish—exactly the kind of spark the Sceptres hoped she’d bring.

The faceoff dot was an early problem. Toronto is entering this season without last year’s top two centers, Sarah Nurse and Hannah Miller, both now in Vancouver. The Sceptres struggled on draws through the opening 40 minutes but improved noticeably in the third, a trend they’ll need to build on.

The top line (Maltais, Spooner, Watts) looked cohesive and controlled play for long stretches, especially as the game wore on. The second line of Turnbull–Connors–Compher handled heavy defensive-zone minutes and absorbed Minnesota’s aggressive forecheck without breaking.

Most importantly, the Sceptres earned a difficult win in a rink where they’ve had painful history—the Frost eliminated them in each of the league’s first two seasons. Doing it without Fast only adds to the significance.

Toronto’s blue line will become even stronger when she returns, but on Thursday, it was a full lineup effort: structure, resilience, timely scoring, and a goaltender who stole the right moments.

If the Sceptres want to avoid another slow start—a hallmark of their first two seasons—this is the kind of foundation they’ll need. They’ll look to build on it next when they host the Boston franchise in their home opener on Saturday, November 29.