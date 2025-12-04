Sceptres Returning To Scotiabank Arena For Third Battle On Bay Street

The Toronto Sceptres will return to Scotiabank Arena for the third annual Battle on Bay Street this January.

Toronto will host the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 3pm on January 17 at Scotiabank.

“The game at Scotiabank Arena is easily one of the most exciting games of the year. The energy there the last two seasons has been incredible, you feel it through your whole body,” said Renata Fast, Sceptres alternate captain.

“Playing in front of 19,000 passionate fans at home is an experience you can’t really put into words. I know this game is circled on all of our calendars.”

The Sceptres have played at Scotiabank Arena twice before to sold-out crowds of over 19,000 fans that rank second and third among PWHL all-time attendance records. The first game was against Montréal on Feb. 16, 2024, a 3-0 win with 19,285 in attendance, followed by a 4-2 win over New York on Jan. 25, 2025, with 19,102 in attendance. The Battle on Bay Street will be the last chance for fans to see the Sceptres in Toronto before the PWHL breaks for the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games. Many members of both Toronto and Vancouver are anticipated to represent their countries on the international stage.

The game also marks Toronto’s first matchup against Vancouver and sees the return of former Sceptres Sarah Nurse, Hannah Miller, Kristen Campbell and Izzy Daniel.