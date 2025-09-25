Seattle Hires Former PWHL Player And Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Pelkey

PWHL Seattle is adding experience on and off the ice, including their most recent hire in Amanda Pelkey.

Pelkey, who spent the past two seasons playing in the PWHL with the Boston Fleet has been hired by PWHL Seattle as Senior Advisor to General Manager Meghan Turner.

“Amanda brings a wealth of experience from her storied playing career that will be invaluable to our team,” said Meghan Turner, PWHL Seattle General Manager.

“She offers meaningful perspective as we work to build a strong culture and organization in Seattle that reflects our mission both on and off the ice. Beyond her on-ice career, she has worked tirelessly to grow the game through her camps and community work, showcasing her passion, dedication, and outstanding character — qualities that align perfectly with what we’re building in Seattle.”

Pelkey won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2018 Olympics, and spent several seasons playing professionally prior to the PWHL, including winning an Isobel Cup with the PHF's Boston Pride in 2016.

“I’m extremely excited for this new role with PWHL Seattle,” said Pelkey. “As I step away from my playing career and into this new chapter, I plan on doing everything I can to make this team successful in our first season and beyond. Seattle has proven its support for our game, and I can’t wait for the city to see our impact on the ice and in the community.”