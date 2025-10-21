Seattle Unveils Inaugural Jersey With Name And Logo Coming

PWHL Seattle officially unveiled their jerseys ahead of their inaugural season. They'll open their first ever season on the road playing PWHL Vancouver at the Pacific Coliseum on November 21.

“These jerseys pay tribute to the PWHL’s inaugural season with their classic design, honouring the journey that led us to our first year in Seattle,” said Meghan Turner, PWHL Seattle General Manager. “We’ll be proud to wear our city name in our own inaugural season — a continued reminder of the roots we’re establishing here and our commitment to representing this city with pride.”

Each sweater features ‘Seattle’ stitched diagonally across the front, paying homage to the designs worn by the PWHL’s inaugural six teams in the league’s first season. PWHL Seattle will officially reveal its team identity — including name and logo — prior to the season beginning, which will be incorporated into on-ice uniforms for the 2026-27 season.

Seattle will play its debut season with home and away jersey sets that feature color palettes inspired by the city’s natural surroundings. PWHL Seattle's jerseys feature deep slate green and cream with a river blue accent.

“As we welcome Seattle to the league, we wanted their jerseys to prominently feature the city’s name across the front, allowing fans to immediately identify with their hometown’s newest professional team,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “These designs also connect our expansion teams to the league’s foundation while they continue building their own traditions and ties to the community.”