Sirens Bringing An Abundance Of Talent To Training Camp

At first glance, the training camp roster the New York Sirens have assembled in preparation for their 2025-26 PWHL season glistens like a treasure trove of riches.

Not treasure in terms of gold, silver and coins found hidden underground or in the cellars and attics of one's ancestors, but treasure in the sense of abundant talent -- both from the professional and collegiate levels -- uncovered and waiting to produce a wealth of highly competitive play.

That wealth won't only be visible in the Xs and Os within each game plan, but in a passion and commitment to produce positive results on the scoreboard and in the standings.

And it all starts on Tuesday, Nov. 11 in West Orange, N.J.

When the Sirens lace up their skates and hit the ice for the first time as a group that day at Essex County Codey Arena, there will be 28 women with demonstrative abilities and a determined will to win.

Camp will open with Head Coach Greg Fargo greeting 16 forwards, nine defenders and three goaltenders -- all vying to be on the opening night roster in Ottawa just 11 days later.

With 2024 No. 1 draft pick Sarah Fillier now leading the charge into the November practice sessions, the Sirens are certain to have their game faces on right from the opening drills and as line formations and structural sequences must take shape quickly.

Noteable forwards in camp along with Fillier include 2025 first-round selections Kristýna Kaltounková and Casey O'Brien, second-round pick Anne Cherkowski, third-rounder Makenna Webster, fourth-round choice Maddie Wheeler; and Anna Bargman, who heard her name called in the fifth round by New York.

On defense, the Sirens boast a virtual bastion of seasoned veterans that has all the makings of a unit that will be the envy of the league. That 'D' list includes captain Micah Zandee-Hart, Maja Nylen Persson, Jaime Bourbonnais, Dayle Ross and Lauren Bernard. Oh, and then there's Jincy Roese joining the team from Ottawa.

While goaltending is the big unknown heading into this season, there are three warriors in camp who hope to prove that the Sirens will be gritty between the pipes. That trio is anchored by Kayle Osborne, the only experienced returnee. She will be flanked in training camp by fourth-round pick Callie Shanahan and sixth-rounder Kaley Doyle.

All those in camp only have previous little time before their off-season conditioning -- coupled with a few fast-paced practice regimens -- are put to the test with a pair of closed-to-the-public preseason scrimmages on Nov. 13 and 14 against the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost inside the Sirens' West Orange facility.

Preparation, focus, work ethic and tons of heart will all be key for New York, which is intent on not only ending two straight seasons of last-place finishes but also making some bigtime noise between now and next spring.

Sirens' General Manager Pascal Daoust said that the quest has actually been taking shape since the end of the 2024-25 regular season.

“Many of our returning players used the offseason to take another step toward reaching their full potential,” Daoust said. “Several new faces have joined us -- bringing energy, hunger, and the determination to make a strong impression and embrace the opportunity this season presents."

And while the intriguing mix of youth and veterans brings uncertainty, Daoust sees the treasure trove of possibilities."

As we open camp and move closer to the season, we’ll discover more about who we are and what we can become together," he continued.

"We know we have excellent players. The exciting part is finding out just how great this team can be. This camp isn’t about proving who we are - it’s about discovering how high we can rise, together.”

That climb will begin on Nov. 11 at Essex County Codey Arena, and reach new heights on Saturday, Nov. 22 when the Sirens invade TD Place for a 7 p.m. PWHL season-opening showdown against the Ottawa Charge.

New York's home opener is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 29 against PWHL Vancouver at Prudential Center.

The complete New York Sirens' training camp roster is as follows:

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^2024-25 members of the New York Sirens



Forwards (16):

Anna Bargman (2025 Draft 5-33)

Anne Cherkowski (2025 Draft 2-9)*

Emmy Fecteau*^

Sarah Fillier*^

Taylor Girard*^

Elle Hartje*^

Kristýna Kaltounková (2025 Draft 1-1)*

Kira Juodikis (Camp Invite)

Paetyn Levis*^

Savannah Norcross*

Casey O’Brien (2025 Draft 1-3)

Kristin O’Neill*

Alexis Paddington (Camp Invite)

Kayla Vespa*^

Makenna Webster (2025 Draft 3-17)

Maddi Wheeler (2025 Draft 4-27)

Defenders (9):

Lauren Bernard*^

Jaime Bourbonnais*^

Olivia Knowles (Camp Invite)^

Maja Nylén Persson*^

Jincy Roese*

Dayle Ross (2025 Draft 4-25)*

Allyson Simpson*^

Nicole Vallario (Camp Invite)

Micah Zandee-Hart*^

Goaltenders (3):

Kaley Doyle (2025 Draft 6-41)

Kayle Osborne*^Callie Shanahan (2025 Draft 4-28)

Rosters for the regular season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.