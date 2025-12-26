Sirens Defender Ally Simpson Launches "Shake On" Fundraister To Support Parkinson's Research

New York Sirens defender Ally Simpson is launching a new fundraising campaign titled ‘Shake On,’ in support of Parkinson’s disease awareness and research.

Simpson has pledged $20 for every point and blocked shot she personally tallies, as well as every Sirens' win this season with all funds going directly to the Micael J. Fox Fondation for Parkinson's Research. Her goal is to raise $20,000 with her own contributions and those of fans and the community.

“This season, I wanted to find a way to use my platform as a professional hockey player for something bigger than the game,” said Simpson. “I am proud to launch ‘Shake On,’ to make an impact off the ice by raising funds and amplifying awareness for a cause that is very meaningful to me and affects tens of thousands of hockey fans and Americans.”

In her second season with the Sirens, Simpson's father James was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015. It was though her father's connections to the Dallas Stars in her home state of Texas growing up that Simpson fell in love with hockey.

"Shake On" is a phrase used by her father James "as a reminder to keep moving forward depite the diagnosis." It's a message that Simpson has used to drive her advocacy.

“Parkinson’s is a disease with ripple effects beyond just the person diagnosed. Families and communities are impacted as they support their loved ones,” said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF’s vice president of community fundraising and events.

“We’re so appreciative of every individual that joins us in this important mission to speed Parkinson’s research. Because together, we’re stronger and can move faster to end this disease.”

Simpson's initiative is one supported by the Sirens. Her team is proud to see the second-year defender leading the way to help others.

“We are proud of Ally, not only for the role model she is on the ice and the inspiration she provides to the next generation dreaming of the PWHL, but also for the leadership she shows off the ice,” said Sirens General Manager, Pascal Daoust.

“Her support of the Michael J. Fox Foundation is deeply personal and driven by genuine generosity. We admire her commitment to adding her voice and her actions to a cause that already carries so many individual efforts, knowing that when each person contributes to the collective, the result becomes far greater than any single action alone. We fully support Ally in helping build that shared momentum to support today’s generation and work toward a better future.”