Sirens Extend Captain Micah Zandee-Hart Through 2026-27 Season

The New York Sirens have signed Micah Zandee-Hart to a one-year contract extension keeping their captain and ice time leader with the Sirens through the 2026-27 season.

“From day one, Micah has been a model of what it means to lead,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “Recognized by her teammates, respected throughout the organization, and fully aligned with our core values of respect, family, loyalty, and excellence. Through her leadership, character, talent, and tireless work ethic - often away from the spotlight - she consistently puts our team, our culture, and our family before herself. She is the definition of an exemplary captain. We are proud, honored, and truly grateful for the trust she’s shown in continuing to invest in our organization and our shared pursuit of greatness.”

The British Columbia product was one of New York's three foundational signings. Last season she recorded 10 points in 30 games from the blueline.

“New York and New Jersey have become a second home for me,” said Zandee-Hart. “I’m proud to be a Siren and I’m determined to make this fanbase just as proud. It means the world to me that this organization wants me to be a part of what we’re building here. I’d like to thank my family and fiancée for continuing to support me on this journey, I wouldn’t be here without their love and belief in me.”

Zandee-Hart was recently named to Canada's roster for the 2025 Rivalry Series and won gold with Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.