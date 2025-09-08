Sirens Sign First Overall Pick Kristyna Kaltounkova To Three-Year Contract

The New York Sirens have secured 2025 PWHL first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková to a three-year contract.

The member of Czechia's senior national team scored 233 points in 171 career NCAA games with Colgate before turning pro.

“Speed, physicality, compete, passion — Kalty brings it all. Fearless enough to block any shot on the ice, but it takes real courage to try and block hers – it's a true weapon,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust.

“We’re proud to welcome our 2025 first overall pick to the Sirens family on a three-year commitment. An elite player and outstanding teammate whose talent and drive will lift our standard of excellence and excite our fans.”

Kaltounková, 23, was a Second Team ALl_American and Patty Kazmaier nominee.

“I am incredibly proud to sign a three-year agreement with the Sirens,” said Kaltounková. “I cannot wait to get to work with my new teammates, coaches, and support staff. Most of all, I am so excited to play in front of our great fans. Alicia Keys said it best, New York is where dreams are made of — I can’t wait to live mine out as a member of the Sirens. Weewooo!”

Kaltounková made her debut for Czechia at the 2025 World Championships tying for the team lead in scoring and being named a World Championship All-Star.