Sirens Sign Netminder Callie Shanahan For One-Year Ahead Of Camp

The New York Sirens secured a piece of their crease trio this week signing fourth round pick Callie Shanahan to a one-year contract.

Last season, Shanahan, who was picked 28th overall, posted a 1.81 GAA and .924 save percentage in 30 games with Boston University. She joined second year netminder Kayle Osborne in New York's crease.

“In a league with only eight teams and 30 games, goaltending is a crucial position,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “Callie brings athletic ability, competitiveness, and strong potential for development, but also the personality and determination that makes everyone around her better. She’s a great teammate who pushes herself and her fellow goalies to always be ready, helping that confidence spread throughout the entire team.”

The 22-year-old Michigan product spent all four seasons of her NCAA career at Boston University and has attended multiple camps with USA Hockey. The 5-foot-10 netminder was one of two goaleis selected by the Sirens in the PWHL Draft as they also acquired Quinnipiac grad Kaley Doyle.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join such an amazing organization,” said Shanahan. “I can’t wait to get started with the team and play in front of our passionate fans. I’m really looking forward to building connections within the community and being part of something bigger than the game, because that’s what the New York and New Jersey community is all about.”

Shanahan received backlash this offseason from some PWHL fans for liking posts on social media celebrating the exclusion of transgender athletes from sport.

The New York Sirens open their 2025-26 season on November 22 in Ottawa.