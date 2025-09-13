Sophomore Slump Or Soar: A Look At The PWHL's Second Year Players

The 2024-25 PWHL rookie class brought a cohort of talented players headlined by Rookie of the Year Sarah Fillier, and national team players like Canada's Jennifer Gardiner, Danielle Serdachny, and Julia Gosling, USA's Gwyneth Philips, Britta Curl-Salemme, Cayla Barnes, Anna Wilgren, and Hannah Bilka, and Sweden's Lina Ljungblom and Maja Nylen Persson, among others.

The rookie class had a mix of players who looked pro-ready and slump-proof, some who could find themselves slumping in season two, and others who could surge.

Slump-Proof Sophomores

There's no such thing as being fully slump-proof, but the PWHL's 2024-25 rookie class had a core group that hit the ice in full stride and never looked back. Perhaps more importantly, is that many of these players will find themselves in elevated roles and better situations next year. Fillier's numbers could conceivably dip, but her play won't. She had the insulation of veterans Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge who are both gone now, replaced by rookies like Kristyna Kaltounkova, Casey O'Brien, and Anne Cherkowski.

The only other top rookie who stayed in her existing market was Britta Curl-Salemme, who could see increases in her numbers this year playing a top six role, but her on-ice game is built for the style in this league.

As for those who are heading elsewhere that will likely be slump-proof, Hannah Bilka and Jennifer Gardiner are likely in that situation as they'll find themselves in similar top-six roles in Seattle and Vancouver respectively, and given every opportunity to score. The same could be said on the back end with Cayla Barnes and Anna Wilgren, who will likely have equally strong sophomore seasons to what they experienced in Montreal.

In net, Gwyneth Philips will get the lions share of starts in Ottawa, and she'll face a ton of rubber with the paper thin blueline Ottawa is icing. Luckily for Ottawa, they have the netminder who could emerge as the best in the world this year.

Sophomores Who Could Soar

Put a star next to the names of Danielle Serdachny and Julia Gosling. Both had underwhelming rookie seasons offensively, but the expansion process pulled them to the west coast where both should get plenty of opportunities in Seattle's top six alongside players like Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, and Jessie Eldridge. Look for both to see offensive spikes.

Mannon McMahon is a player who could go either way. She spent significant time with Ottawa's top unit last season and was a solid contributor, but didn't put up huge numbers. Ottawa is going to be looking at every player on their roster with hopeful anticipation that they'll be the one to step up and produce. McMahon has the tools to make a bigger impact in year two.

Other players to watch for a climb are Lina Ljungblom if she lands on Montreal's top line with Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, Stephanie Markowski, who is going to see increased ice time on Ottawa's blueline, and perhaps Dominique Petrie if she wins a scoring role in Minnesota.

If there's a defender who could break out as a sophomore, watch for Boston's Daniela Pejsova who will get a much better opportunity this season.

While she's getting the opportunity, New York netminder Kayle Osborne will have a mountain of responsibility on her shoulders. She's going to enter as New York's unquestioned starter and she could emerge a star, or it could prove too much.

Sophomore Slump Watch

Similar to the opposite end of this spectrum, no slump is guaranteed, but there are a few players who will have their work cut out for them to avoid an unfortunate second season. Shay Maloney was a pleasant surprise for Boston in year one, and her physical impact won't go away, but she might struggle to replicate her numbers with the loss of offense Boston has experienced. This completely depends on the line she lands on, but if it's not with Alina Muller or Susanna Tapani, Maloney's offense might not come back in year two.

Some players are getting new life via expansion, while others are getting placed back in depth roles. In Vancouver, there's no telling how deep down the lineup Brooke McQuigge and Izzy Daniel might land. McQuigge is built for a physical checking line role, and while Daniel is an excellent and cerebral two-way player, she thrives in a more offensive setting which she might not get in Vancouver. Daniel could be a breakout candidate if she gets top six opportunities, or she might struggle with another depth role.

Other PWHL Sophomores To Watch

Ally Simpson, Maja Nylen Persson, Gabby Rosenthal, Sydney Bard, Elle Hartje, Lauren Bernard, Mae Batherson, Katy Knoll, Rylind MacKinnon, Megan Carter.