Speed, Strength, Unity: Why The Goldeneyes Is The Perfect Name For Vancouver’s PWHL Team

Valkryies. Spirit. Peak. The list of potential PWHL Vancouver names was about as long as the Grouse Grind itself, varying from themes of nature to things central to Vancouver as a city. Vancouver’s name was a well-kept secret that had fans guessing until the final minute.

With the clouds settled above the sky, and a rainbow stretching across Stanley Park like a beacon, the sharp slash of bronze flickered across the screens at PWHL Vancouver’s name and logo announcement.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The logo itself is beautiful — the clean, swooping stare of a goldeneye wrapped around a circle of “pacific blue” hones in on its opponent, scanning it in search of an ideal attacking point.

Speed. Strength. Unity. The defining traits of Goldeneyes.

“These birds really can have clear vision,” Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey said after the reveal on Thursday morning. “They soar really high, they can dive really deep. For me, they’re really resilient, but they’re also territorial, and they do everything in unity — very synchronized. For me, that’s what you’re going to see on the ice — everybody on the same page.”

The choice of Goldeneye has puzzled some fans, as it’s not the most conventional name compared to others within the sports world. That’s not stopping many from embracing the image of a fierce, whip-sharp flock ready to dive in and snatch their first Walter Cup in their inaugural season. Goldeneyes defender Ashton Bell describes the visual in three succinct words: “speed, strength, unity.

“There’s so much meaning behind this logo and the name, the league or whoever created it put so much thought behind it and wanted it to be meaningful to the city and to the fans and to our group. I think it can go in any direction.”

One thing to note about the Goldeneyes is that they are officially the first PWHL team to be named after an animal, as the other seven teams are mainly based on other parts of nature or local lore.

“It’s really unique. I like that we’re a live animal, and I think all the details that the league put into the design and everything that’s in it, I think it’s really cool,” Goldeneyes defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins explained her thoughts behind the logo.

“I think being an animal is so symbolic of being from Vancouver and having a team here,” North Vancouver local Nina Jobst-Smith said. “I love the colors. I think it’s so special for us to have a sense of identity now and have something that can resonate with our fans and our community.”

With training camp opening up next week, and Vancouver’s home-opener peeking out above the horizon, the Goldeneyes will approach their inaugural season with all the defining traits of their identity represented by their name. Coach Taylor of Friday Night Lights says it best: “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

It’s those very clear eyes that will define the Goldeneyes as they soar through their inaugural PWHL season and towards a Walter Cup.