Ten Undrafted Free Agents Crack Opening Day PWHL Rosters

While the PWHL's player pool continues to predominantly come through the draft, ten unselected players cracked opening night PWHL rosters. Many of those players stole roster spots directly from players chosen in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Four of those undrafted signings were to fill third goalie positions in the league, and it's likely at least one or two of the remaining undrafted signees could get bumped to reserves as players return from injuries. They've already, however, achieved the most difficult step, earning a roster spot, and another chance to show they belong in the PWHL.

Eight members of the 2025 PWHL Draft class did not make opening night rosters and were either cut outright, or signed as reserves. That group includes Chanreet Bassi (Vancouver), Olivia Wallin (Seattle), Brianna Brooks (Vancouver), Jada Habisch (Seattle), Maya Labad (Montreal), Hanna Baskin (Toronto), Tamara Giaquinto (Montreal), and Ava Rinker (Minnesota).

On the other side of the coin, Peyton Anderson (Minnesota), Katie Chan (Vancouver), Marah Wagner (Seattle), and Kathryn Reilly (Ottawa) made rosters as skaters. Two others, and Nicole Vallario (New York) and Darcie Lappan (Vancouver) were initially slated as reserves, but were promoted while Dayle Ross and Nina Jobst-Smith respectively start the season on the injured reserve list.

Reilly beat significant odds in Ottawa beating out two defenders the Charge already had under contract for her spot. Wagner and Chan both pushed two Seattle and Vancouver draft picks off rosters.

In net, Jessie McPherson (Toronto), Kimberly Newell (Vancouver), Megan Warrener (Montreal), and Kendra Woodland (Ottawa) earned spots.