The Ottawa Charge Announce Roster Decisions Ahead of 2025-26 Season

The Ottawa Charge have announced roster decisions ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The team released forwards Élizabeth Giguère and Alexandra Huszák, defenders Emma Bergesen, Vita Poniatovskaia and Jessica Adolfsson, and goaltender Logan Angers.

Instant Analysis

Up front, the release of Giguère follows a preseason where she struggled to make an impact in either scrimmage against Toronto, aside from the tying goal in the first outing. Simply put, she did not show the form that once made her a Patty Kazmaier Award winner. Huszák came to camp injured and never had a chance to display the offence which made her the top scorer for the Hungarian national team.

On the backend, the most surprising cut is Poniatovskaia. She was one of only two naturally right handed defenders and put together a strong camp. She looked comfortable in a second pairing role with Sam Isbell, and capable of handling bottom pairing minutes. Bergesen never fully settled into the pace, and was often outplayed in board battles. Adolfsson showed flashes of being a reliable depth option while playing alongside Kathryn Reilly in both games, but wasn't consistent enough to secure a spot.

In goal, Angers appeared in the first preseason game after relieving Sanni Ahola. She finished with 12 saves, but the three goals against were ones she will likely want back. Her reads and positioning looked a step behind game speed, opening the door to be passed in the depth charts.

The decisions leave the Charge with 23 players, 13 forwards, 7 defenders and three goaltenders, as they shift focus to the season opener on Saturday, November 22, when they host the New York Sirens.