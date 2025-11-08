The Ottawa Charge Name Jocelyne Larocque Alternate Captain

The Ottawa Charge have named veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque as an alternate captain, joining Emily Clark and captain Brianne Jenner as the leadership group for the team heading into the 2025-26 season.

"It's an incredible honour to be a part of the Charge leadership group," said Larocque via team release. "I love this team and city, and am looking forward to the upcoming season."

Larocque was acquired by the Charge in a blockbuster trade with Toronto in December 2024, which saw the addition of Victoria Bach, with both Savannah Harmon and Hayley Scamurra heading back the other way.

The addition of Larocque has steadily been felt throughout her tenure with the team, but it was her performance during last season's playoff run which saw a return to the form she's displayed throughout her career. The pairing of Larocque and Ashton Bell stabilized the backend as they faced-off against the top lines of both Montreal and Minnesota and provided the team with elite defence on their way to the Walter Cup finals.

“Jocelyne quickly became a leader after she entered our dressing room,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld via team release. “Her leadership skills come naturally to her. She has been a long-time alternate captain with the National Team, including as an Olympian. She was a force during our last playoff run. Her teammates looked up to her, and she had a calming presence when the tension was high. It was quite an easy decision to elevate her to alternate captain in Ottawa. She didn’t have the letter on her jersey last season, but she always acted like she did.”

While Larocque's leadership has been felt despite not having a letter, naming Larocque to this leadership group, along with Jenner and Clark, will help across the board, both on and off the ice. Looking at the backend specifically, her experiences, both in the PWHL and internationally, will be invaluable to a group which includes a number of new faces. First round pick Rory Guilday, along with free agent signee Emma Bergesen and Brooke Hobson, and camp invitees Vita Poniatovskaia and Kathryn Reilly are all in their first years with the team and will be able to leverage that experience to navigate the challenges presented throughout the season.

Fans will be able to see Larocque with her new jersey ahead of this afternoon's Northern Super League semi-final game between Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver, as she will be taking part, along with Emily Clark, in the pre-game coin toss.

The Ottawa Charge will start the 2025-26 PWHL season at home on November 22nd against the New York Sirens.