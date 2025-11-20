The Ottawa Charge Unveil Their 2025-26 Roster

The Ottawa Charge have unveiled their roster for the 2025-26 season, which is comprised of 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, along with two reserve players.

“We had a very competitive camp, and some very difficult decisions had to be made,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld via team release. “From our perspective, we had to think that our success last year showed us the style of hockey that we want to play here in Ottawa. We chose the 23 players that fit the style that we think will help us be successful and win.”

The 2025-26 Ottawa Charge roster is as follows:

Forwards: Emily Clark, Peyton Hemp, Taylor House, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Fanuza Kadirova, Rebecca Leslie, Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner, Kateřina Mrázová, Anna Shokhina, Alexa Vasko, Sarah Wozniewicz

Defenders: Rory Guilday, Brooke Hobson, Sam Isbell, Jocelyne Larocque, Stephanie Markowski, Kathryn Reilly, Ronja Savolainen

Goaltenders: Gwyneth Philips, Sanni Ahola, Kendra Woodland

Reserves: Vita Poniatovskaia, Olivia Wallin

Instant Analysis

Forwards

The Charge acknowledged during training camp that, following the departure of leading scorer Tereza Vanišová, scoring would be done by committee and that's what we see with the forward group this season. What is unique about this group is that there is potential for an offensive input from each of the lines, along with grit and strength. This combination could be exactly what this team needs to stay more consistently in the win column.

Defenders

Led by veteran Jocelyne Larocque, along with sophomore Ronja Savolainen and first-year Rory Guilday, the backend features skill, speed and some offensive upside. The team also has size on the top two pairings with Savolainen standing 5'10" and Guilday even taller at 5'11", making them a challenge to play against which has long been a focus of the Charge management group.

Goaltenders

Starter Gwyneth Philips will look to pick up where she left off following an outstanding rookie season, which saw her help propel the team to the Walter Cup final and take home the Ilana Kloss Playoff Most Valuable Player. This year, she will be backed up by newcomer Sanni Ahola, drafted in the fifth round in the 2025 PWHL Draft, who brings with her significant international experience. This combination offers the team a strong one-two in goal.

Projected Lineup

With the roster now selected, here is what a possible opening night lineup could look like for the Ottawa Charge:

Forwards

(A) Emily Clark - Gabbie Hughes - Mannon McMahon

Fanuza Kadirova - Kateřina Mrázová - (C) Brianne Jenner

Anna Meixner - Taylor House - Rebecca Leslie

Sarah Wozniewicz - Alexa Vasko - Anna Shokhina

Peyton Hemp

Defenders

Rory Guilday - (A) Jocelyne Larocque

Ronja Savolainen - Stephanie Markowski

Brooke Hobson - Kathryn Reilly

Sam Isbell

Goaltenders

Gwyneth Philips

Sanni Ahola

The Ottawa Charge open the 2025-25 PWHL season versus the New York Sirens on Saturday, November 22 at TD Place.