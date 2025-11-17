Time For PWHL Fantasy Hockey

For NHL fans, a new season also means a new season of fantasy hockey, but for PWHL fans, there’s still room for improvement on that front. As the young league readies to embark on its third season, the fantasy hockey industry is taking notice, and for a second season, officepools.com offers PWHL Fantasy hockey pools. We’re a long way away from fantasy leagues like what ESPN and Yahoo offer, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.

Of course, to start a pool, you need plenty of fellow PWHL fans in your entourage, or to find an existing one and join it. If the second option interests you, you should check out the PWHL Queer Pool 2025-2026 on Facebook. It’s a group started by Maude Cyr that created a pool for fellow PWHL fans, aiming not only to get in on the fantasy hockey fun but also to raise funds for the You Can Play charity.

Joining the Facebook group is the first step to register in her pool, which already has 47 contestants at the time of writing. The page features instructions for joining the pool and its rules. Participating in the pool will cost you 10 CAD. At the end of the season, the team that finishes first will receive 40% of the money, the second-place team will receive 25%, and the third-place team will receive 15%. The remaining 20% will be donated to You Can Play.

Once you’re a member of the group, you’ll find the instructions to join the pool on officepools.com and the password necessary to sign up. You don’t need in-depth knowledge of the league to take part, either; all you have to do is make one selection in each of the 15 rounds created by Cyr. The rounds are set up as follows: seven forwards, two rookie forwards, three blueliners, one rookie defender and two teams.

Of course, you’ll have some tough choices to make. For instance, in the first round you can pick between Hilary Knight, Sarah Filier, Daryl Watts, Marie-Philip Poulin, Kendal Coyne-Schoffield or Hannah Miller. Will you go with the face of women’s hockey for so many years in Poulin or do you want to put your trust in a hot youngster like Sarah Fillier? The choice is yours!

You’ll need to consider the scoring system too though, when one of your forwards scores a goal, you get three points and two points when they register an assist. Each shot they take gives you 0.20 points. As for the two teams you picked, a win will net you four points and a shutout win a further three points.

While the season kicks off on November 21, you have until December 1 to join the pool. Those who are registered before the start of the season will earn points from the beginning of the season, but late entrants won’t get the points their players and teams earned before they selected them, so entering late doesn’t give you any advantage; on the contrary, it will disadvantage you.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to join and make the PWHL season even more exciting!