Toronto Sceptres Report Card After Four Games

Toronto heads into the Rivalry Series break at 2–2, a perfectly average record. Through four games, the Sceptres have dealt with two major absences — Renata Fast missed the opener, Daryl Watts missed the second game — and their early-season profile is clear: strong defensively, stable in goal, struggling to generate offense, and dragged down by faceoffs and a stagnant power play. Here’s how the team grades out so far.

Defense — A-

Toronto’s defensive results are excellent — 2.00 goals against per game (fourth in the league) — and the backbone of that success is a legitimate, heavily used top four. This is not a team relying on two stars; it’s a group riding four defenders playing 21–25 minutes a night and holding structure together.

Renata Fast (25:24), Ella Shelton (23:18), Kali Flanagan (22:07), and Savannah Harmon (21:43) all sit among the top 25 skaters league-wide in TOI. That level of trust — and responsibility — is rare.

Compared to first-place Boston, the difference is stark: Boston’s defense is top-heavy, with Haley Winn and Megan Keller playing enormous minutes and then a major drop-off. Toronto, by contrast, has actual depth — four defenders capable of absorbing major minutes. When Fast missed Game 1, exits were messy and Minnesota exposed the gaps; when she returned, the entire system tightened immediately.

The structure at five-on-five has been excellent: limited odd-man rushes, mostly perimeter shots against, disciplined sticks, and a strong PK. The only concern is sustainability — riding four players this hard leaves little margin for injury or fatigue — but through four games, this group has been one of Toronto’s biggest strengths.

Offense — C

Toronto is scoring 1.75 goals per game, tied for sixth and ahead of only Seattle. That number matches the reality on the ice: long stretches of possession that don’t translate into enough interior chances, rebounds, or second efforts.

The usage patterns underline the issue. Emma Maltais is the lone Toronto forward playing heavy minutes (20:20 per game), while the rest of the forwards sit well below the league’s most-used players. Toronto doesn’t have a second line driving play — the offense rises and falls entirely with the Maltais-Spooner–Watts line, which instantly looked diminished when Watts missed the Boston game. The second line with Blayre Turnbull and Jesse Compher (and now Claire Dalton) needs to contribute more, as does Maggie Connors.

Production snapshot:

Natalie Spooner: 1G, 2A (tied ~15th league-wide).

Rookies: Zanon and Gentry each have a goal, but the middle six has not produced sustained threat.

Too many shifts end with perimeter shots or no-shot cycles.

Nothing about Toronto’s offense feels dangerous yet. The pieces are there; the execution is not. Until a second scoring unit emerges or the PP wakes up, this team will continue relying on defense to keep them in games.

Goaltending — B+

Toronto's goaltending is not the reason for either loss, and the leaderboard data reinforces that.

Elaine Chuli

1–0, 1.00 GAA, .941 SV%

Ranks among the league’s top four in GAA.

Her lone start (vs Ottawa) was solid after a shaky opening goal.

Raygan Kirk

1–2, 2.05 GAA, .917 SV%

Outstanding in Minnesota (30/31), unlucky vs Boston (9/11), strong vs Montréal (27/30).

Together, they form one of the more stable tandems in the league. Toronto lacks a Frankel-level safety net, but the duo has been consistently good — and in Kirk’s case, trending upward.

Special Teams — C-

Power Play — D (6.3%, 1-for-16)

Toronto ranks 7th, ahead of only New York. Entries are a struggle, and in-zone setups produce minimal chances from the slot or bumper position. Too much perimeter cycling, not enough interior movement. It’s costing them momentum and points.

Penalty Kill — B+ (88.9%)

One goal allowed on nine opportunities — structurally sound, aggressive on clears, and benefiting from excellent defensive sticks. The PK is doing its job; the PP is dragging the overall grade down.

Faceoffs — D

This is the most persistent problem.

Emma Maltais: 56.3% (solid and reliable)

Blayre Turnbull: 40.3% (takes most of the D-zone draws)

Emma Gentry: 34.5% (though a strong 7/13 vs Montréal)

Clara Van Wieren: 23.5%

The Montréal game was the low point — Toronto lost 39 of 60 draws. Starting every shift without the puck put them immediately at a disadvantage, and when a clutch faceoff win is needed, it's difficult to put Turnbull in that hot seat every time. he Sceptres need to find a way to scramble more draws and not lose cleanly.

Overall Team Grade — B-

Toronto is a .500 team whose record matches the reality on the ice: strong defensively, reliable in goal, disciplined on the PK — and not nearly dangerous enough offensively. Their structure is good enough to keep them in every game, but their scoring rate and power play aren’t giving them much margin for error.

They rely heavily on their top four defenders and top-line forwards, and until a second scoring line emerges or the power play becomes a threat, their games will continue to be tight, low-event, and dependent on defensive execution. The foundation is stable; the ceiling is still theoretical.

If the offense lifts even modestly — a couple more contributors, a cleaner PP, better face-off results — this team can climb quickly. If not, they’ll keep grinding around .500 on the strength of their defensive core and goaltending.