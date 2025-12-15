Torrent Players Shine Through Final Two Games Of Rivalry Series As Practice Continues in Seattle

Team USA dominated Team Canada through all four games in the 2025-26 Rivalry Series. The first two games took place November 6 and 8, prior to the start of the PWHL season. USA hosted games one and two and won those games 4-1 and 6-1 respectively.

The final two games of the series took place on December 10 and 13 during the international break. Canada hosted these final two games, but it was Team USA that came out ahead winning both. These were the last games before the roster for the U.S. Olympic team is announced in January.

While there was a lot to like about the first two games, including a hat trick by Hilary Knight, the Seattle Torrent players impressed in games three and four as well. The Torrent had five players on Team USA and two on Team Canada. Team USA included Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, Knight, and Anna Wilgren. Team Canada included Julia Gosling, and Danielle Serdachny.

In Game 3, where Team USA won 10-4, both Bilka and Barnes had one assist, and Knight had two assists. Carpenter had one goal and one assist, and Gosling notched one goal for Team Canada. Team USA won Game 4 in a final score of 4-1 during which Barnes had one assist and Knight had two goals.

Both Team Canada and Team USA have some tough choices to make when it comes to their Olympic roster. This Rivalry Series demonstrated the dominance USA can have, but Canada had a much better showing in the final game as compared to the penultimate one. However the roster shakes out, Torrent fans will most definitely have some familiar faces to cheer for during the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Torrent Practices Continue to Be Intense in Seattle

The Torrent continued practicing during the international break despite missing several team members to the Rivalry Series. These practices were intense, often beginning with conditioning drills and with most lasting at least two hours. Burpees on the ice, detailed work with passing and shots on net, as well as the team celebrating and having fun together were all part of the formula to these practices. With three games in the books and just one in the win column, the team is still working on chemistry, identity, consistency, and cohesiveness.

Aside from the on-ice aspect of the team coming together during the break, it was also a key time for off-ice chemistry building as well. Goaltender Carly Jackson spoke about this after practice.

Every player on the Torrent is going through change in one way or another, whether it’s a different professional team with different teammates, or their first time playing on a professional team. The shared experience can be a powerful tie to bring the players together.

The team has a few days of practice with the full team back from break prior to their next game on December 17. The next three games for the Torrent are at home at Climate Pledge Arena which should help build some consistency and also comfortability with the arena and normal game day routines. Hopefully the momentum from these Rivalry Series successes can continue to translate on the ice during the regular season games.