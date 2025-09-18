Two Years Later: Redrafting The Inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft

Two years ago today, the PWHL held their inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft. It was the day that formed the original six rosters with the Minnesota Frost, then PWHL Minnesota, selecting Taylor Heise first overall.

That draft saw 90 players selected across six rounds, but it also showed that many did not fully understand the talent base, nor the type of player who would thrive in the PWHL. With two years of hindsight, many players have proven they should have been selected significantly higher, while others would have fallen dramatically.

The biggest riser in Laprade and Kennedy's mock re-draft was Hannah Miller who catapulted more than 60 spots climbing into the top eight for both, with Daryl Watts also seeing a 30 spot rise. While she didn't make the top 24, other players like Maddie Rooney who went unselected, would have certainly found her way into the middle of the draft.

The Hockey News' Pat Laprade and Ian Kennedy sat down to re-draft the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft. Here's how their redrafted selections look for the first four rounds (original selection positions are listed in brackets for all players).

Round 1

Laprade's Picks: It’s tough not to put Taylor Heise back at number one where she was drafted two years ago. Most points from her class including playoffs, two Walter Cups and one playoffs MVP trophy. What else do you want from a first overall? Watts leads all 2023 draftees in points, Ambrose was 2023 Defender of the Year, and Spooner was MVP in her first year and still leads her class in goals. She didn’t belong in the fourth round, but fourth overall.

1. Taylor Heise (Round 1, 1st overall, Minnesota)

2. Daryl Watts (Round 6, 32nd overall, Ottawa)

3. Erin Ambrose (Round 1, 6th overall, Montreal)

4. Natalie Spooner (Round 4, 23rd overall, Toronto)

5. Ella Shelton (Round 1, 4th overall, New York)

6. Hannah Miller (Round 13, 74, Toronto)

Kennedy's Picks: There's no reason to bump Taylor Heise who remains one of the best in the world. Daryl Watts deserves to be in round one. She's second overall in all-time scoring through two seasons, and has become a top-six player for Team Canada. Her dynamic skillset is one of the best in the world, and it has translated seamlessly to success in the PWHL. In Natalie Spooner's defence, she would have been selected much higher than the fourth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft...but, her selection was league perscribed in round four. In other words, the PWHL told Toronto they were picking Spooner in round four, and no other team had the ability to choose her as she was granted compassionate circumstances by the league to stay in Toronto. The inaugural MVP was so dominant in year one, no player came close to the individual impact she had, and it was likely to be more of the same in year two had she not suffered an ACL tear against Minnesota in the playoffs.

1. Taylor Heise (Round 1, 1st overall, Minnesota)

2. Daryl Watts (Round 6, 32nd overall, Ottawa)

3. Natalie Spooner (Round 4, 23rd overall, Toronto)

4. Alina Muller (Round 1, 3rd overall, Boston)

5. Erin Ambrose (Round 1, 6th overall, Montreal)

6. Ella Shelton (Round 1, 4th overall, New York)

Round 2

Laprade's Picks: Jaques truly became one of the game’s best D last season. Schroeder is the best goalie from this draft and the only one who kept her number one goalie status coming into the third season. Cava has an average of a half-point-a-game in the regular season, but in the playoffs, she greatly helped her team win two cups in a row with 13 points in 18 games.

7. Sophie Jaques (Round 2, 10th overall, Boston)

8. Jessie Eldridge (Round 3, 18th overall, New York)

9. Corrine Schroeder (Round 6, 33rd overall, New York)

10. Tereza Vanisova (Round 7, 42nd overall, Montreal)

11. Alina Muller (Round 1, 3rd Boston)

12. Michela Cava (Round 12, 72nd overall, Minnesota)

Kennedy's Picks: Hannah Miller, like others, have proven that there are incredible women's hockey players out there who weren't in North America, and weren't in the PWHPA. She's been a force in the PWHL, and looking back, was one of 2023's absolute steals that every other team in the league should be kicking themselves for passing on her for 13 rounds. Tapani and Schroeder also deserve significant bumps, with Schroeder, as Pat said, emerging as the best goaltender in this draft. She continues to be undervalued, but she's a legitimate top tier starter in this league.

7. Sophie Jaques (Round 2, 10th overall, Boston)

8. Hannah Miller (Round 13, 74, Toronto)

9. Susanna Tapani (Round 5, 25th overall, Minnesota)

10. Corinne Schroeder (Round 6, 33rd overall, New York)

11. Ashton Bell (Round 2, 8th overall, Ottawa)

12. Jessie Eldridge (Round 3, 18th overall, New York)

Round 3

Laprade's Picks: Zumwinkle was the first rookie of the year recipient, while Campbell won the best goalie award in 2023. And Mrazova is top 10 of her class in points per game. If it wasn’t for an injury, she might be even higher on this ranking.

13. Katerina Mrazova (Round 8, 44th overall, Ottawa)

14. Grace Zumwinkle (Round 3, 13th overall, Minnesota)

15. Susanna Tapani (Round 5, 25th overall, Minnesota)

16. Jaime Bourbonnais (Round 2, 9th overall, New York)

17. Emma Maltais (Round 2, 11th overall, Toronto)

18. Kristen Campbell (Round 3, 14th overall, Toronto)

Kennedy's Picks: My first two first round drops continue to play well, but likely could have been had a little later in Harmon and Larocque. Defenders, however, remain at a premium in the league. While hindsight is 20/20, it still feels like a bit of a gamble to boost Compher to round three based on her first season in the league, but based on her most recent performance, she's a player trending upward quickly.

13. Savannah Harmon (Round 1, 5th overall, Ottawa)

14. Grace Zumwinkle (Round 3, 13th overall, Minnesota)

15. Jesse Compher (Round 5, 26th overall, Toronto)

16. Emma Maltais (Round 2, 11th overall, Toronto)

17. Jocelyn Larocque (Round 1, 2nd overall, Toronto)

18. Jaime Bourbonnais (Round 2, 9th overall, New York)

Round 4

Laprade's Picks: Even if last year wasn’t as good, if not for Hensley and her allowing only two goals in four games against Boston, Minnesota wouldn’t have won the first Walter Cup. Tejralova, Vanisova and Mrazova were drafted at number 41, 42 and 44 respectively. All three of them are in the top 24 here, which speaks volume about the lack of information teams had prior to that draft.

19. Gabbie Hughes (Round 4, 20th overall, Ottawa)

20. Jincy Roese (Round 3, 17th overall, Ottawa)

21. Nicole Hensley (Round 2, 12th overall, Minnesota)

22. Jesse Compher (Round 5, 26th overall, Toronto)

23. Aneta Tejlarova (Round 7, 41st overall, Ottawa)

24. Hannah Brandt (Round 5, 27th overall, Boston)



Kennedy's Picks: This felt like the last round where you could confidently place players without question marks. Beyond this top 24, the shuffle would have been massive. Here, some overlooked PHF players like Vanisova, Flanagan, Mrazova, Cava, and Tejralova earn the respect they deserve as elite players. They have proven themselves as difference makers in two straight seasons.



19. Tereza Vanisova (Round 7, 42nd overall, Montreal)

20. Michela Cava (Round 12, 72nd overall, Minnesota)

21. Katerina Mrazova (Round 8, 44th overall, Ottawa)

22. Kali Flanagan (Round 6, 35th overall, Toronto)

23. Aneta Tejralova (Round 7, 41st overall, Ottawa)

24. Gabbie Hughes (Round 4, 20th overall, Ottawa)



