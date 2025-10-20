Vancouver Adds Assistant Coaches Ahead Of Inaugural Season

PWHL Vancouver announced their finalized staff hiring several individuals to compliment head coach Brian Idalski who was the team's first hire following the appointment of Cara Gardner Morey as general manager.

Joining Idalski will be BJ Adams and Brendon Knight as assistant coaches. The team also added Shannon MacAuley, a former pro hockey player herself in the CWHL, as strength and conditioning coach, Joey Ali as goaltending coach, and Andrew Boucher as video coach. The team also retained Kathy Pippy as senior advisor to the general manager.

“We have assembled a seasoned and accomplished Hockey Operations staff, with experience across the board at all levels of professional hockey and women’s hockey,” said PWHL Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey.

“I’m very proud that our players will get to work with such knowledgeable coaches and mentors who have led and supported many teams and athletes to success at the highest levels.”

Adams joins PWHL Vancouver after serving as the head coach and general manager of the ECHL's Allen Americans. He also brings coaching experience from the OHL, NCAA, and UHL, all on the men's side. Knight was a long time women's hockey coach for Syracuse University, and worked for multiple international programs.