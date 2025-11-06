Vancouver Goldeneyes: Introducing The PWHL's Name And Logo In Vancouver

It's official. The PWHL's new franchise in Vancouver will be known as the Vancouver Goldeneyes the league announced on Thursday.

According to the league "The Goldeneyes identity is inspired by fiercely protective Common Goldeneye, a bird native to Vancouver’s waterways, coastlines, and mountain vistas. Drawing inspiration from its speed, strength, and precision in flight, the Goldeneyes reflect Vancouver’s indomitable and unified spirit as they soar to new heights. The team’s logo, a bold golden eye encircled by wings and pointing to the Pacific Northwest, features a color palette of the team’s primary colors, Pacific Blue, Coastal Cream, and Earthy Bronze, with hints of Sunset Gold and Sky Blue."

The league announced Seattle's new identity, the Seattle Torrent earlier in the day, with Vancouver joining soon after.

“It means the world to me to have a team identity for the inaugural season in Vancouver. The Goldeneyes name is powerful, bold, and tough,” said Jenn Gardiner, Goldeneyes forward and Surrey, B.C. native. “This identity is a perfect reflection of who we are, where we come from, and that we will be relentless to play against every single night. When I think of the Goldeneyes, I think of the landscape of British Columbia: the mountains, the ocean, and the grit that comes with growing up here. We want our fans to feel the same pride, and to see themselves as part of the Goldeneyes. This is our identity, our province, and our opportunity to show the rest of the league what hockey in BC is all about. Let’s go Vancouver Goldeneyes!”