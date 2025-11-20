Vancouver Goldeneyes Release Inaugural Roster For 2025–26 PWHL Season

The wait is officially over — the Vancouver Goldeneyes have released their roster for the 2025–26 PWHL season. Two players, Katie Chan and Kimberly Newell, have been signed to Standard Player Agreements, while Brianna Brooks, Darcie Lappan, and Malia Schneider have agreed on Reserve Player agreements. Lappan will begin the season as part of the roster in place of Nina Jobst-Smith, who is currently dealing with an injury. Also listed on the roster is newcomer Anna Segedi, who was traded to Vancouver yesterday in exchange for Denisa Křížová, who returns to the two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota frost.

“We had a very competitive training camp with a high calibre group of players,” said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. “Our roster for the 2025-26 season is fast, physical and skilled, with a solid defensive foundation and an exciting forward corps. We can’t wait to introduce this group to Vancouver when they take to the ice for our first game tomorrow at the Pacific Coliseum.”

Vancouver’s additions extend outside of the team’s roster as well, as the Goldeneyes have parted ways with assistant coach Brendon Knight and are welcoming Myles Fitzgerald to the coaching staff. Fitzgerald’s résumé includes time with China’s international teams as well as the University of British Columbia.

Vancouver Goldeneyes' 2025-26 Roster:

Forwards (13):

Abby Boreen

Michela Cava

Katie Chan

Izzy Daniel

Jenn Gardiner

Michelle Karvinen

Darcie Lappan (R)

Brooke McQuigge

Hannah Miller

Sarah Nurse

Gabby Rosenthal

Anna Segedi

Tereza Vanišová

Defenders (7):

Sydney Bard

Ashton Bell

Mellissa Channell-Watkins

Emma Greco

Sophie Jaques

Madison Samoskevich

Claire Thompson

Goaltenders (3):

Kristen Campbell

Emerance Maschmeyer

Kimberly Newell

LTIR (1):

Nina Jobst-Smith

Reserves (2):

Brianna Brooks

Malia Schneider

Vancouver’s inaugural PWHL season begins on November 21 when they welcome expansion fellow Seattle Torrent to the Pacific Coliseum. Tickets for this game have already been sold out, making this the highest ever attendance rate of a PWHL home team.