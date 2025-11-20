Vancouver Goldeneyes Release Inaugural Roster For 2025–26 PWHL Season

The wait is officially over — the Vancouver Goldeneyes have released their roster for the 2025–26 PWHL season. Two players, Katie Chan and Kimberly Newell, have been signed to Standard Player Agreements, while Brianna Brooks, Darcie Lappan, and Malia Schneider have agreed on Reserve Player agreements. Lappan will begin the season as part of the roster in place of Nina Jobst-Smith, who is currently dealing with an injury. Also listed on the roster is newcomer Anna Segedi, who was traded to Vancouver yesterday in exchange for Denisa Křížová, who returns to the two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota frost.
“We had a very competitive training camp with a high calibre group of players,” said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. “Our roster for the 2025-26 season is fast, physical and skilled, with a solid defensive foundation and an exciting forward corps. We can’t wait to introduce this group to Vancouver when they take to the ice for our first game tomorrow at the Pacific Coliseum.”
Vancouver’s additions extend outside of the team’s roster as well, as the Goldeneyes have parted ways with assistant coach Brendon Knight and are welcoming Myles Fitzgerald to the coaching staff. Fitzgerald’s résumé includes time with China’s international teams as well as the University of British Columbia.
Vancouver Goldeneyes' 2025-26 Roster:
Forwards (13):
Abby Boreen
Michela Cava
Katie Chan
Izzy Daniel
Jenn Gardiner
Michelle Karvinen
Darcie Lappan (R)
Brooke McQuigge
Hannah Miller
Sarah Nurse
Gabby Rosenthal
Anna Segedi
Tereza Vanišová
Defenders (7):
Sydney Bard
Ashton Bell
Mellissa Channell-Watkins
Emma Greco
Sophie Jaques
Madison Samoskevich
Claire Thompson
Goaltenders (3):
Kristen Campbell
Emerance Maschmeyer
Kimberly Newell
LTIR (1):
Nina Jobst-Smith
Reserves (2):
Brianna Brooks
Malia Schneider
Vancouver’s inaugural PWHL season begins on November 21 when they welcome expansion fellow Seattle Torrent to the Pacific Coliseum. Tickets for this game have already been sold out, making this the highest ever attendance rate of a PWHL home team.