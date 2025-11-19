Vancouver Goldeneyes Trade Denisa Křížová Back To The Minnesota Frost For Anna Segedi

The Vancouver Goldeneyes made themselves a force to be reckoned with, making splash after splash in the expansion market — as the 2025–26 season creeps closer and closer, it appears they aren’t straying away from that title.

After selecting her 12th overall in the PWHL Expansion Draft, Vancouver is trading forward Denisa Křížová back to the Minnesota Frost in exchange for forward Anna Segedi according to The Hockey News' Ian Kennedy.

This news comes only a day after the Goldeneyes released their first round of training camp cuts.

The 2025-26 season will be Segedi's first in the PWHL, as she previously spent five seasons with St. Lawrence University in the NCAA. Throughout her time in the NCAA, she scored 54 goals and 65 assists in 164 games played, with 39 of these points coming during her 2023-24 season. As well as playing with St. Lawrence, she also spent a year with the KRS Vanke Rays in 2021-22 and represented China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Prior to being selected by Vancouver, Křížová had spent the past three seasons of her professional hockey career in the state of Minnesota with the Frost, and formerly the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF. She won two Walter Cups in that span of time alongside former Goldeneyes teammates Sophie Jaques, Michela Cava, Abby Boreen, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, and Emma Greco.

“We’re looking forward to having Anna bring her energy and strength down the middle to our team as we begin our inaugural season,” said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. “This was not an easy decision to make. Denisa is not just a strong forward, but a high quality individual, and has been a valuable member of our team in her short time with the Goldeneyes.”

“The opportunity to bring back a cornerstone of our championship teams was something we couldn't turn down," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “Denisa’s presence on — and off — the ice has had a tremendous impact over the last two seasons, and we're thrilled that she's coming back. It comes at a high price — after watching Anna over the last two weeks we think the world of her and I'm confident she is going to contribute in Vancouver immediately and for a long time.”

Vancouver will take part in their first ever PWHL game on Friday with a home-ice matchup against the Seattle Torrent.