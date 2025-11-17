Victoire Headed Back To The Bell Centre For December 27 Game

The Montréal Victoire will play a game at the Bell Centre, home of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, for the third straight season.

On Monday, the Victoire announced their play their annual stop at the Bell Centre on December 27 at 2pm against the Toronto Sceptres.

In their first stop to the Bell Centre the Victoire helped set a new world record for attendance at a professional women's hockey game drawing 21, 105.

“Every special moment we’ve experienced since the beginning of this league is first and foremost because we share them with our loyal fans,” said Victoire forward Laura Stacey. “Playing in front of our amazing fans and Victoire family, in the loudest arena I’ve ever had the chance to play in, during such a special time of year, promises to be magical once again.”

“The game at the Bell Centre shows our desire to create unique moments for our fans,” said Victoire Director of Business Operations, Kim St-Pierre. “We are thrilled to offer them this opportunity to gather and support their team during such a festive time of the year.”

Last season the Victoire drew 17,324 to the Bell Centre, the seventh most attended game in league history.

Toronto has yet to announce their annual game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the other in market neutral venue game. There is some belief Boston's remaining home contest without a venue on April 11 could be played at TD Garden in Boston, although that remains rumour and speculation at this point.