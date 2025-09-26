Victoire Hire Hall of Famer Kim St-Pierre To Business Operations Role

The PWHL's Montreal Victoire have added a notable name to their organization hiring Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Kim St-Pierre as Director of Business Operations.

“The PWHL is proud to be a place where legends of the women’s game are taking on leadership roles off the ice, and where driven business leaders can build their careers,” said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President, PWHL Business Operations. “Together, they’re helping shape the future of this league, and our team can’t wait to deliver another unforgettable season for our fans.”

The league appointed Montreal's former Director of Business Operations, Christine Boucher, to a league level role as Senior Director of Business Operations. The league also hired Erin Leigh to the same position.

Joe Anderson, formerly the Media and Community Relations Manager for the Minnesota Frost has been hired as Minnesota's Director of Business Operations.

At the team level, the Director of Buesiness Operations, according to a PWHL news release, "shape and execute local strategies across marketing, ticketing, community programs, communications, and game day experience.

St-Pierre is a legend on the ice winning three Olympic gold medals and five World Championship gold medals as a member of Canada's national team. She joins the league after working as the Regional Manager Quebec of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.