Victoire Sign Foundational Players Poulin, Desbiens, And Stacey To Extensions

The Montréal Victoire added two-years to the contracts of their three foundation signings, agreeing to extensions with captain Marie-Philip Poulin, goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, and assistant captain Laura Stacey. All

“These three players have been the heart and soul of our team since day one, and we wanted to make it absolutely clear that they will remain integral members of the Victoire for a long time to come,” said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

“Their work ethic, determination, and attitude embody everything we want to see in our players, and their leadership in the locker room brings us immeasurable value.”

The trio were linked this summer to Montreal's ability to attract talent in the offseason and retain their roster through the expansion process. According to a previous report by The Hockey News, Poulin accepted a pay cut so that Montreal could remain competitive, and it's rumoured Desbiens and Stacey did the same.

Poulin, 34, is the reigning PWHL MVP and Forward of the Year after leading the league in goals last season scoring 19, along with 26 points in 30 games. Poulin was also the MVP at the 2025 World Championships and was named the IIHF Female Player of the Year.

“I am so proud to remain with the Victoire for the long run. It's an honour and a privilege to wear this jersey and represent our city alongside my teammates,” said the Victoire captain. “I am thrilled for this upcoming season to get started and look forward to reconnecting with our great fans.”

Desbiens was honored last season as the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year. The 31-year-old posted a 1.86 GAA, .932 save percentage, and 15 wins, which all were tops among goaltenders in the league.

“We are in the process of building something special in Montréal, and it’s great news to see that the three original players will continue the journey and work together for the next three seasons,” said Desbiens. “Our extraordinary fans have made this decision even easier, and we’re really looking forward to seeing them again next month.”

Stacey, 31, was second on the Victoire last season in goals, assists, and points and won the PWHL's Hockey For All Award for her community impact.

“I could not be more excited to be extending here in Montréal especially beside these two incredible players and even better people. When I first signed here in Montréal, I had no idea what to expect, but the last two years have blown me away and there is absolutely nowhere else that I want to be,” said Stacey.

“Montréal is my home, and I could not be more thankful for the way this city, this organization and this team has welcomed me with open arms. I want to do whatever it takes to help bring the Walter Cup to Montréal! Je t’aime Montréal. I am very excited for the next three years!”

The Victoire open their 2025-26 regular season November 23 on the road against Boston. All three players signed are expected to be members of Canada's national team at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.