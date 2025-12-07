Victoire Win In Reboot Following Hiatus, Find Their Stride At Home

The Montréal Victoire hit their stride as a team Sunday with their best performance of the season, a 3-1 win, in front of 8,113 fans at Place Bell.

Kati Tabin got Montréal on the board firing a shot from the point through traffic. Approaching the midway point of the game Hayley Scamurra tallied her first with Montreal to make it 2-0. After Toronto rookie Emma Gentry got one back, Laura Stacey made it 3-1 for Montreal, which is how the game would end.

Montreal showed perseverance throughout the game, including bouncing back following a called off Marie-Philip Poulin tally, and in killing a 5-on-3 late in the third period.

For Montreal, it was a strong reboot following a 12-day hiatus after the team split their opening two games of the season.

"We expect this group to understand the game of hockey, know the game of hockey, and be able to apply it right away. So aside from a couple of five-minute lapses here and there, I thought that we had a great game," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "And our special teams were really good as well. The three-on-five was great, and then our power play gave us momentum. I didn't think we gave them too much. So overall I'm happy.”

Montreal's crowd of 8,113 was another factor in the win. Players have repeatedly pointed to Montreal as the most difficult market in the league to visit.

“It’s hard to come to this building and play; it’s a great fan base, they have a great team, and today’s game, I don’t think we came out to match their physicality and their compete level," said Toronto's Renata Fast. "They put us on our heels to start the game, and I think we were chasing it from there. With a team like that, with some key players and depth, you’ve got to put them on their heels to start the game.”

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 21 saves in the win for Montreal, her ninth straight win at Place Bell spanning back to December 30, 2024.

Montreal now enters the international break. They return to action December 17 opening the Rivalry Series in Halifax, Nova Scotia, again facing the Toronto Sceptres.